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Pay $750 and get a US visa! B-1/B-2 visa fast-track pilot expands to six new locations; Is India included? 

Pay $750 and get a US visa! B-1/B-2 visa fast-track pilot expands to six new locations; Is India included? 

The State Department's pilot, which runs until December 31, 2026, allows eligible B-1 and B-2 visa applicants to pay an additional $750 for an earlier interview appointment at select US embassies and consulates

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 11:08 AM IST
Pay $750 and get a US visa! B-1/B-2 visa fast-track pilot expands to six new locations; Is India included? US expands $750 expedited B visa interview pilot to Canada and Latin America

The United States has expanded its paid expedited visa appointment pilot to more locations, but Indian applicants hoping for a faster interview slot will have to wait. India is not among the posts currently participating in the programme.

The State Department's pilot, which runs until December 31, 2026, allows eligible B-1 and B-2 visa applicants to pay an additional $750 for an earlier interview appointment at select US embassies and consulates. The option is voluntary, available only where slots exist, and comes on top of the standard $185 MRV application fee.

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How the process works

Applicants must first go through the regular route, pay the MRV fee and book a standard appointment. Once that is done, those at participating locations can check whether expedited slots are available. If they are, the applicant selects a date and time and must complete the $750 payment within 10 minutes to confirm the booking. The fee is non-refundable, and the appointment cannot be rescheduled. The expedited option secures an earlier interview, it does not guarantee a visa.

Where the pilot is currently available

The expanded pilot now includes Mission Canada, covering the embassy and all consulates, as well as Embassy Bogota, Embassy Guatemala City, Embassy San Jose, Embassy Tegucigalpa and Mission Mexico, which covers the embassy and all consulates across Mexico. The State Department has indicated that additional locations may be added during the pilot period.

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What this means for Indian applicants

None of the five US consular posts in India, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata, are part of the pilot. Indian applicants seeking B-1 or B-2 visas must continue using the standard appointment process. Whether Indian posts will be brought into the programme before it closes on December 31 has not been confirmed by the State Department.

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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 11:08 AM IST
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