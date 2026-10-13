Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
nri
visa
Planning to bring your family to Dubai? How much salary do Indians need to sponsor dependants

Planning to bring your family to Dubai? How much salary do Indians need to sponsor dependants

The parent sponsorship threshold is based on requirements listed by Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) for a specific residence permit service

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 3:00 AM IST
Planning to bring your family to Dubai? How much salary do Indians need to sponsor dependantsEligible dependants can include a spouse, unmarried daughters, sons under 25 and children with special needs

Indians working in Dubai can sponsor their spouse and eligible children for UAE residence visas if they meet the prescribed salary, accommodation and documentation requirements.

For those planning to bring their families to the emirate, the rules provide a route to live together while building their careers abroad.

Advertisement

READ THIS: UAE has changed 5 key rules this October, from new restrictions to hefty fines, here's everything residents need to know

Dubai family visa: What salary do Indians need?

The UAE permits eligible foreign residents with valid residence visas to sponsor their families, subject to the applicable conditions, according to the UAE government's official website.

Family sponsorship category

Minimum monthly salary (AED)

Approx. amount in INR

Spouse and eligible children, with employer-provided accommodation

AED 3,000

₹78,000

Spouse and eligible children, without employer-provided accommodation

AED 4,000

₹1,04,000

Parents under the Dubai route cited by GDRFA

AED 10,000

₹2,60,000

Note: INR conversions are approximate, calculated at ₹26 per AED. Actual amounts may vary with exchange rates.

Advertisement

The parent sponsorship threshold is based on requirements listed by Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) for a specific residence permit service. Applicants should confirm the appropriate route and current conditions with the authorities before applying.

Eligible dependants can include a spouse, unmarried daughters, sons under 25 and children with special needs, subject to the applicable rules. Family members aged 18 and above must also pass the required medical fitness examination.

How will the rules benefit Indians?

  • Families can live together: The provisions allow eligible Indian professionals to bring their spouses and children to Dubai instead of living apart from them for extended periods. This can offer greater emotional support and family stability.
  • Better financial planning: Clearly defined salary thresholds help Indian workers assess whether their income is sufficient before committing to relocation. Employees can also consider whether employer-provided accommodation makes family sponsorship more affordable.
  • Improved support for children: Bringing children to the UAE can help families plan their education, healthcare and daily lives together, although school fees, insurance and other living expenses must be considered separately.
  • Greater support for ageing parents: Indians who meet the applicable parent sponsorship requirements may be able to bring their parents to Dubai. This can help families stay connected and provide closer day-to-day support.
  • More informed career decisions: Understanding visa eligibility can help Indian professionals compare job offers, accommodation benefits and household expenses before accepting employment in the UAE.

ALSO READ: Dubai to Abu Dhabi by train: Etihad rail passenger service begins, check fares, timings, routes

Advertisement

What documents are required?

Applicants may need valid passports, proof of family relationships, suitable accommodation, the sponsor's residence details and evidence of income. Marriage and birth certificates may require attestation. Parent sponsorship can involve additional documents, including an attested tenancy contract and bank statements.

Indians should check the latest requirements with Dubai's GDRFA or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), as procedures can vary by emirate and visa category.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 3:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more