Planning to bring your family to Dubai? How much salary do Indians need to sponsor dependants

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Dubai family visa: What salary do Indians need?

The UAE permits eligible foreign residents with valid residence visas to sponsor their families, subject to the applicable conditions, according to the UAE government's official website.

Family sponsorship category Minimum monthly salary (AED) Approx. amount in INR Spouse and eligible children, with employer-provided accommodation AED 3,000 ₹78,000 Spouse and eligible children, without employer-provided accommodation AED 4,000 ₹1,04,000 Parents under the Dubai route cited by GDRFA AED 10,000 ₹2,60,000

Note: INR conversions are approximate, calculated at ₹26 per AED. Actual amounts may vary with exchange rates.

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The parent sponsorship threshold is based on requirements listed by Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) for a specific residence permit service. Applicants should confirm the appropriate route and current conditions with the authorities before applying.

Eligible dependants can include a spouse, unmarried daughters, sons under 25 and children with special needs, subject to the applicable rules. Family members aged 18 and above must also pass the required medical fitness examination.

How will the rules benefit Indians?

Families can live together: The provisions allow eligible Indian professionals to bring their spouses and children to Dubai instead of living apart from them for extended periods. This can offer greater emotional support and family stability.

The provisions allow eligible Indian professionals to bring their spouses and children to Dubai instead of living apart from them for extended periods. This can offer greater emotional support and family stability. Better financial planning: Clearly defined salary thresholds help Indian workers assess whether their income is sufficient before committing to relocation. Employees can also consider whether employer-provided accommodation makes family sponsorship more affordable.

Clearly defined salary thresholds help Indian workers assess whether their income is sufficient before committing to relocation. Employees can also consider whether employer-provided accommodation makes family sponsorship more affordable. Improved support for children: Bringing children to the UAE can help families plan their education, healthcare and daily lives together, although school fees, insurance and other living expenses must be considered separately.

Bringing children to the UAE can help families plan their education, healthcare and daily lives together, although school fees, insurance and other living expenses must be considered separately. Greater support for ageing parents: Indians who meet the applicable parent sponsorship requirements may be able to bring their parents to Dubai. This can help families stay connected and provide closer day-to-day support.

Indians who meet the applicable parent sponsorship requirements may be able to bring their parents to Dubai. This can help families stay connected and provide closer day-to-day support. More informed career decisions: Understanding visa eligibility can help Indian professionals compare job offers, accommodation benefits and household expenses before accepting employment in the UAE.

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What documents are required?

Applicants may need valid passports, proof of family relationships, suitable accommodation, the sponsor's residence details and evidence of income. Marriage and birth certificates may require attestation. Parent sponsorship can involve additional documents, including an attested tenancy contract and bank statements.

Indians should check the latest requirements with Dubai's GDRFA or the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), as procedures can vary by emirate and visa category.