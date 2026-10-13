Summit SIF launches long-short fund with multi-arbitrage strategy; NFO closes October 26

For investors, this means exposure to a strategy that can dynamically allocate across equities, debt, equity and debt derivatives, Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and commodity derivatives. It can also take limited short exposure in permitted instruments through derivatives.

The strategy aims to capture available spreads while keeping directional market exposure limited. However, this does not mean returns are assured or that the fund is insulated from market losses.

What is new for investors?

The fund seeks to combine multiple potential sources of arbitrage returns within a single portfolio. Its core arbitrage strategy will anchor investments, while complementary strategies may be deployed selectively when the fund manager identifies attractive spreads.

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Deepak Gupta will manage the fund. Its benchmark combines 40% Nifty 500 TRI, 40% CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index and 20% iCOMDEX Composite Index, reflecting its equity, debt and commodity-linked investment framework.

The minimum investment during the NFO is ₹10 lakh for regular eligible investors and ₹1 lakh for accredited investors. Systematic investment plan (SIP) applications start at ₹1,000, subject to maintaining an overall investment threshold of ₹10 lakh across Summit SIF strategies.

Liquidity is another important consideration. Subscriptions will be accepted daily at the applicable net asset value (NAV), but redemptions will be available only twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, subject to business-day adjustments.

The fund charges an exit load of 0.50% for redemptions within 30 days and 0.25% for redemptions after 30 days but within 60 days. Redemptions after 60 days will not attract an exit load.

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What’s new for investors?

The fund expands beyond conventional cash-futures arbitrage to include synthetic arbitrage, index arbitrage, commodity arbitrage and special situations. It also allows dynamic allocation across equities, debt, derivatives, InvITs and commodity derivatives, with limited short exposure through permitted derivatives. The strategy aims to capture pricing spreads rather than depend primarily on market direction.

What should investors consider?

The strategy offers a broader set of potential return drivers than a conventional cash-futures arbitrage approach. However, its performance will depend on the availability of attractive spreads, execution and risk management across different instruments.

The ₹10 lakh minimum investment for most investors also makes the product a substantial commitment. Accredited investors have a lower entry threshold, while the limited redemption schedule may not suit those who need frequent access to their money.

Specialised investment funds carry risks, including potential capital loss, liquidity risk and market volatility. Investors should examine the scheme documents, investment strategy, costs and risk disclosures before investing rather than assuming that an arbitrage-focused approach guarantees stable or low-risk returns.