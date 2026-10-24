US Green Card approval delay: Why EB-2 India applicants with 2014, 2015 dates remain in queue

READ THIS: US Visa Bulletin November 2026: India EB-3 advances, EB-1 and EB-2 remain unchanged

What do the two dates mean?

The Final Action Date determines when an immigrant visa can be issued or an adjustment-of-status application can be approved, subject to eligibility requirements. For November, EB-2 applicants chargeable to India generally need a priority date earlier than November 1, 2013, to qualify for final action.

The Dates for Filing chart, meanwhile, indicates when applicants can begin submitting documentation or, where permitted, file an application to adjust their status in the US. The November cut-off for EB-2 India is January 15, 2015.

This creates a gap of more than 14 months between the two cut-off dates. Applicants with priority dates in 2014, for instance, may fall within the filing window but remain outside the Final Action Date window.

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Why filing does not guarantee approval

A priority date generally reflects when the underlying employment-based immigration process was initiated, often through the filing of a labour certification application or, where certification is not required, the relevant immigrant petition.

When demand exceeds the available supply of immigrant visas, applicants must wait for their priority dates to become eligible under the Final Action Date chart. Filing an adjustment-of-status application does not automatically make a visa number available or guarantee approval.

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Applicants already in the US must also check which chart the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has designated for adjustment-of-status filings. For November 2026, USCIS will accept employment-based adjustment applications using the Dates for Filing chart.

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Why the backlog persists

High demand from Indian professionals, combined with statutory limits on employment-based immigrant visas and per-country allocations, contributes to the prolonged wait. The cut-off dates can advance, remain unchanged or move backwards depending on visa demand and availability.