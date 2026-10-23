US Visa Bulletin November 2026: India EB-3 advances, EB-1 and EB-2 remain unchanged

On the employment-based side, India's EB-3 Final Action Date moves to January 22, 2014, while EB-1 remains at February 1, 2023, and EB-2 stays at November 1, 2013.

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US Visa Bulletin November 2026: Family-sponsored green card dates for India

Family-sponsored preference categories cover eligible relatives of US citizens and lawful permanent residents. The waiting period depends on the relationship between the sponsor and applicant, the applicant's priority date and visa availability.

The November 2026 Final Action Dates for Indian applicants are as follows:

Source: US Department of State, November 2026 Visa Bulletin.

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The F2A category has a relatively recent cutoff date compared with other family-sponsored categories. However, the bulletin distinguishes between numbers exempt from the per-country limit and those subject to it. Applicants should therefore check the specific provisions applicable to their cases rather than treating the cutoff date as a guarantee of immediate approval.

The F4 category continues to have one of the longest waits for Indian applicants, with its Final Action Date remaining in December 2006.

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US Visa Bulletin November 2026: Employment-based green card dates for India

Employment-based green card categories cover eligible workers, professionals, priority workers, certain special immigrants and immigrant investors. India's November 2026 Final Action Dates are listed below.

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Source: US Department of State, November 2026 Visa Bulletin.

The biggest employment-based development for India is the advancement of EB-3 from January 1, 2014, in October to January 22, 2014, in November. The change moves the cutoff date forward by 21 days.

EB-1 and EB-2, however, remain unchanged. Indian applicants in those categories will need to continue monitoring future bulletins for movement in their priority dates.

The EB-5 Unreserved category also remains at December 1, 2023. The three EB-5 set-aside categories are listed as current for India, meaning there is no Final Action Date cutoff in the bulletin for those categories, subject to eligibility and visa availability.

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US Visa Bulletin November 2026: Dates for Filing for family and employment green cards

Dates for Filing indicate when eligible applicants may begin submitting documentation, subject to the applicable procedures. They are separate from Final Action Dates, which govern when immigrant visas may be issued or adjustment-of-status applications approved.

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The November bulletin lists the following Dates for Filing for Indian applicants:

Source: US Department of State, November 2026 Visa Bulletin.

The F2A Dates for Filing category is listed as current, meaning applicants may file without a priority-date cutoff under that chart, subject to the applicable filing rules. This does not mean that every F2A application can be approved immediately.

Applicants pursuing adjustment of status inside the US must also check the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) guidance for the month to confirm which chart applies to their applications. For consular processing, applicants should follow the Department of State and National Visa Center's instructions.

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What the November 2026 Visa Bulletin means for Indians

The November bulletin presents different outcomes for family-sponsored and employment-based applicants. India's EB-3 category advances by 21 days, while EB-1 and EB-2 remain unchanged. Family-sponsored applicants should pay particular attention to their relationship-based preference category and the distinction between Final Action Dates and Dates for Filing.

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A cutoff date is not a guaranteed green card approval date. Applicants generally need a priority date earlier than the applicable Final Action Date before a visa can be issued or an adjustment-of-status application approved, subject to all other requirements.