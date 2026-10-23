Haryana power employees call off strike after Nayab Saini government assures no privatisation

Addressing the issue, Saini said the government had maintained its opposition to privatisation and had already clarified its position in the Haryana Assembly. He reiterated that the government's stand remained unchanged and that it supported the concerns raised by electricity employees.

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“Privatisation of any kind will not happen,” Saini said, reaffirming the government's commitment to its position.

The announcement came after a meeting between government representatives and electricity employees' union leaders. Following the discussions, the unions agreed to withdraw the strike and begin restoring normal operations.

बिजली कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल समाप्त https://t.co/2RgU4PxSkz — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) October 23, 2026

Government to seek review of HERC order

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Explaining the government's next steps, Saini said it had decided to issue directions to HERC under Section 108, asking the commission to review its order and cancel it.

He pointed out that HERC is an independent regulatory body established under a separate law and exercises its powers within the framework of that legislation. The government is required to act on the commission's directions in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

According to Saini, the commission had passed the order after receiving an application from an individual. The government has now decided to pursue a review through the legal mechanism available under the law.

He also referred to Section 94, under which electricity distribution companies, or discoms, have the authority to approach HERC in such matters.

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Unions agree to withdraw strike

Saini said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and that the government had assured union representatives of its support. He added that the discussions had addressed the employees' concerns and helped resolve the immediate deadlock.

Following the meeting, the union representatives agreed to call off the strike, with employees set to resume work and restore normal electricity services.

The chief minister thanked the union leaders and employees for their cooperation, reiterating that the government's position against privatisation remained firm.