Five ways employers can help parents in a hybrid workplace

In the last two years, much has been discussed about the fundamental changes in our workplaces. Looking back, it is fascinating to see how we as employees have learned and unlearned so many aspects of our daily work and life - we have redefined work-life balance, our behavioural patterns at work have evolved, we learnt to set boundaries and we prioritised mental wellbeing.



This year, hybrid workplaces will become an unchallenged reality and in a way, the last two years have prepared us for it.

Employees across the board are starting to adapt to hybrid work-life regimes and it is only logical to expect that many will find it challenging to break through the remote working norm set by the pandemic.

For many of us, it is going to be a logistical challenge, and many may also feel a certain emotional challenge, here's why - the move to a hybrid workplace will particularly be challenging for parents, including new and first-time parents.

Not only will they have to deal with another massive shift in habit, they may have to find ways that allow them to attend to child care, adjust to schooling schedules, and also be productive at work. Indian households may also come with added responsibilities of elderly parents.

A hybrid workplace would mean that young parents would likely be always on their toes, leaving them insufficient time for self-care, and wellbeing.

Here are five sensible and practical ways organisations across the world can help young parents in the workforce ease into the hybrid work regime. These workplace enhancements will enable parents to succeed both at work and at home.

Offer childcare services: Arranging on-site daycare on office-visiting days can alleviate the pressure on new parents who would otherwise find it difficult to spend time away from their toddlers for long periods of time. This will help employees to check on their children, spend more time with them and feel at peace.

Allow young children at work: Organisations can designate spaces within the office for children attending online schooling or tuition. In absence of other caregivers at home, this allowance will enable young parents and single parents to enable their children to meet their schooling needs seamlessly.

Build a 'Parents' Assistance' resource pool: Organisations should put together a pool of resources and support groups to assist people with locating daycare services, healthcare, pre-schools, nannies, babysitters and even counsellors. Creating a peer-reviewed one-stop resource can save parents a lot of time and hassle when they are in need of such support.

Make workplace activities flexible: Chances are that parents be it new, young or old are all juggling more than one responsibility at work, and within families. Their off-work schedules could be tougher, and most engagements harder to move around. While organisations plan for "fun" or leisure activities to enable socialising like off-sites, virtual parties and so on, give parents the choice to skip it, without having to feel guilty. At the same time, programs like a company parents group chat or virtual ice-breaking session within appropriate timings can create a stronger attachment to the workplace.

Sensitising non-parent employees against discrimination: Lastly and most importantly, organisations must train employees to ensure working parents are not discriminated against because of the differences in their work-life dynamics. There could be many policies on paper but more often than not, these fail to get implemented. There shouldn't be unnecessary pressure to "fit in", "keep it together", "show up at all times", "be available 24/7" and so on. An inclusive and empathetic culture that creates a sense of belonging among everyone should be every organisation's goal.

Since 2020, we've been witnessing the very fundamentals of employment being overturned. Today, employers and organisations can no longer have a cookie-cutter approach towards its people.

Questions that made employees across the world assess their jobs continue to remain: Are organisations adapting to the changes of their workforce? Are they ready to ditch the "one-size-fits-all" approach? How are they going to cater to the unique needs and lifestyles of every employee? For this reason, policy-making can no longer be prescriptive, but it needs an empathetic, people-first approach.

In a hybrid workplace, employers need to think beyond leaves and salary hikes to offer a more personalised experience to every employee, in tandem with their unique needs; and to walk the talk, leaders will need to lead by example.

(The author is Vice President - People Operations, Razorpay.)

