Five ways employers can help parents in a hybrid workplace

In the last two years, much has been discussed about the fundamental changes in our workplaces. Looking back, it is fascinating to see how we as employees have learned and unlearned so many aspects of our daily work and life - we have redefined work-life balance, our behavioural patterns at work have evolved, we learnt to set boundaries and we prioritised mental wellbeing.
This year, hybrid workplaces will become an unchallenged reality and in a way, the last two years have prepared us for it.
Employees across the board are starting to adapt to hybrid work-life regimes and it is only logical to expect that many will find it challenging to break through the remote working norm set by the pandemic.
For many of us, it is going to be a logistical challenge, and many may also feel a certain emotional challenge, here's why - the move to a hybrid workplace will particularly be challenging for parents, including new and first-time parents.
Not only will they have to deal with another massive shift in habit, they may have to find ways that allow them to attend to child care, adjust to schooling schedules, and also be productive at work. Indian households may also come with added responsibilities of elderly parents.
A hybrid workplace would mean that young parents would likely be always on their toes, leaving them insufficient time for self-care, and wellbeing.
Here are five sensible and practical ways organisations across the world can help young parents in the workforce ease into the hybrid work regime. These workplace enhancements will enable parents to succeed both at work and at home.
Since 2020, we've been witnessing the very fundamentals of employment being overturned. Today, employers and organisations can no longer have a cookie-cutter approach towards its people.
Questions that made employees across the world assess their jobs continue to remain: Are organisations adapting to the changes of their workforce? Are they ready to ditch the "one-size-fits-all" approach? How are they going to cater to the unique needs and lifestyles of every employee? For this reason, policy-making can no longer be prescriptive, but it needs an empathetic, people-first approach.
In a hybrid workplace, employers need to think beyond leaves and salary hikes to offer a more personalised experience to every employee, in tandem with their unique needs; and to walk the talk, leaders will need to lead by example.
(The author is Vice President - People Operations, Razorpay.)
Also read: A new paradigm: Why firms are embracing hybrid work
Also read: Creating level playing field critical to the success of hybrid work: Forrester exec
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today