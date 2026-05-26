India looks healthy on the outside but feels stressed within, says new Health Quotient study

Urban India has scored 65 out of 100 on the inaugural India Health Quotient (IHQ) 2026, a study by ManipalCigna Health Insurance in partnership with YouGov India, offering a broad snapshot of how Indians perceive their own well-being. Built on responses from 2,600 urban Indians across 16 cities and four regions, the study measures health across five dimensions — physical, mental, financial, occupational and social — weighted by what respondents themselves consider important. A score of 65 places India in the report’s “Good” category: neither thriving nor struggling.

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Yet beneath the headline number lies a more complicated picture. The report repeatedly returns to one central theme: India may appear healthy externally, but it feels increasingly strained internally.

Financial health

Among the five dimensions measured, physical well-being scored the highest at 68/100, while financial well-being ranked lowest at 62/100, making it the weakest pillar of India’s health profile.

The study identifies what it calls a “Health Debt Trap”, where financial stress begins affecting broader aspects of life. Around 41% of respondents said chasing financial goals itself creates stress and anxiety, while 36% said maintaining health through quality food, supplements and preventive measures creates financial pressure.

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Researchers said the cycle can become self-reinforcing: financial strain affects physical health, poor health increases spending needs, and social and work pressures intensify the burden further.

Better well-being

One of the report’s strongest findings concerns what it describes as a “Well-being Premium.”

Individuals who own health insurance recorded an overall score of 68/100, compared with 62/100 for uninsured individuals, a six-point difference that the report says exceeds gaps seen across age groups, gender or city comparisons.

The advantage extended across categories. Insured respondents scored eight points higher on financial well-being and six points higher on mental well-being.

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The report highlighted another striking comparison: a stressed-but-insured individual scored 67/100 overall, nearly matching an unstressed but uninsured person at 68/100.

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As the study put it, health insurance “buys back almost as much well-being as the absence of stress itself.” It also argued that health insurance in 2026 has evolved into a “peace-of-mind product that happens to pay hospital bills.”

Younger India

The study also challenges assumptions around younger Indians.

The 25–34 age group recorded the lowest overall score at 63/100, while 20% described their stress as unmanageable, compared with only 8% among those above 50 years.

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Interestingly, younger Indians also appeared to carry broader family responsibilities earlier. Around 29% of employees aged 25–34 said they wanted employer health policies to cover their parents.

The report also found changing attitudes toward wellness. For the first time, mental and physical health were considered equally important, yet only 40% prioritised seeking professional help when needed, highlighting a gap between awareness and action.

Overall, 82% of urban Indians said they experience stress, while only 1% rated their health as poor.

The contrast led researchers to a broader conclusion: India may look healthy on the outside, but it is increasingly tired on the inside.

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