Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro series launched: Brings new HiLight alert, Tensor G6 chip, and more

Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro series launched: Brings new HiLight alert, Tensor G6 chip, and more

The Google Pixel 11 series is here with upgraded features, a new camera setup, light-based communication features, and more.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 7:35 PM IST
Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro series launched: Brings new HiLight alert, Tensor G6 chip, and moreGoogle Pixel 11 series

Google has officially released the new generation Pixel phones in India, consisting of four new models: the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All four models come with upgraded features across performance, camera, AI integrations, and more.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This year, the Pro and Foldable model also gets a new ambient LED lights built around the camera bar for light-based communications. Google calls the addition “HiLight,” which can be activated for alerts and hands-free quick interactions with Gemini. Google says, “HiLight helps you to stay present without looking at your screen.”

 Here’s everything you need to know about the new Pixel 11 phones.

Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL: Specifications and features

Google Pixel 11 features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3600nits peak brightness. The display also supports HDR content and full 4-bit depth for 16 million colours. Whereas the Pixel 11 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display.

Advertisement

Both models are powered by the Google Tensor G6 processor paired with Titan M3 security 
Coprocessor. Google is offering up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. In terms of the camera, Google brings several upgrades across sensor upgrades and AI integrations. Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL models feature a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP quad ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48 MP 5x telephoto lens that goes up to 120x.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 11 Pro is backed by a 4,850 mAh battery that supports 30W charging, whereas the Pixel 11 Pro XL supports a 5,115 mAh battery that supports 45W charging.  Both devices come with Qi2.2-certified wireless charging of up to 25W. Google claims that the Pixel 11 series can deliver 30+ hours of power on a single charge.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 11: Specifications and features

Google Pixel 11 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. It is powered by the same Google Tensor G6 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Pixel 11 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera with Macro Focus, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens with Super Zoom of up to 30x. Lastly, it's backed by a 4,985mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 7:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more