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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold debuts with Tensor G6 chip, Gemini Intelligence, and more: Price starts at…

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold debuts with Tensor G6 chip, Gemini Intelligence, and more: Price starts at…

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is here with impressive upgrades and a new Olive colour variant. Here's what you need to know.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 7:56 PM IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold debuts with Tensor G6 chip, Gemini Intelligence, and more: Price starts at…Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold launched in new Olive colour.

Google has introduced its new-generation foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, in India. The foldable retains a similar design to its predecessor, but flaunts a new Olive colour variant. It also comes with the new light-based communication feature called “HiLight,” which makes the phone less distracting for users.

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Similar to other Pixel 11 series models, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold also comes with notable upgrades that could challenge other foldables available in the market. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Google foldable.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Specifications and features

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold features a 6.5-inch Super Actua cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display when unfolded. Both displays support a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3600nits peak brightness. The foldable measures just 5mm when unfolded and weighs 239 grams.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is powered by the Google Tensor G6 processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It also comes with a Titan M3 coprocessor for security. In terms of the camera, it features a triple camera setup that includes a 48 MP wide-angle main camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus camera, and a 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens with Super Zoom of up to 30x.

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Lastly, it is backed by a 4,750 mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold price in India

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold comes in a single storage option of 16GB+512GB, which is priced at Rs 186,999.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 7:40 PM IST
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