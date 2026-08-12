Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold debuts with Tensor G6 chip, Gemini Intelligence, and more: Price starts at…

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Specifications and features

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold features a 6.5-inch Super Actua cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display when unfolded. Both displays support a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3600nits peak brightness. The foldable measures just 5mm when unfolded and weighs 239 grams.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is powered by the Google Tensor G6 processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It also comes with a Titan M3 coprocessor for security. In terms of the camera, it features a triple camera setup that includes a 48 MP wide-angle main camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus camera, and a 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens with Super Zoom of up to 30x.

Advertisement

Lastly, it is backed by a 4,750 mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold price in India

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold comes in a single storage option of 16GB+512GB, which is priced at Rs 186,999.