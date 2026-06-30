Sampoorna Care-Cancer: Tata AIA launches cancer cover with income replacement feature

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched two new products aimed at addressing not just the medical costs of cancer treatment but also the financial disruption caused by a cancer diagnosis. The company has introduced Sampoorna Care – Cancer and Sampoorna Care – Cancer Fund, offering policyholders flexible payout options, income replacement and a dedicated health savings component.

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The insurer said the products have been designed to help families manage the loss of income that often accompanies prolonged cancer treatment while ensuring long-term financial goals remain on track.

According to the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), more than 1.57 million people are diagnosed with cancer in India every year. While health insurance typically covers hospitalisation expenses, it does not compensate for income loss during treatment and recovery, creating financial stress for many households.

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Before designing the product, Tata AIA conducted consumer research to understand how people preferred to receive financial support after a critical illness diagnosis. The survey found that 48% of respondents preferred payouts in the form of regular income, while 76% wanted the payments to continue for several years, rather than receiving a one-time lump sum.

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Based on these findings, the insurer has structured the cancer plan to offer multiple payout options. Customers can opt for a lump sum benefit, a regular monthly income, or a combination of both. The plan provides coverage of up to ₹50 lakh, with the income option extending for up to five years to help replace lost earnings during recovery. It also offers a 30-year premium rate guarantee, allowing policyholders to lock in premiums over the long term.

The product also includes additional features such as a Diagnostic Benefit to support early-stage cancer testing and an Overseas Treatment Booster, which provides an additional 10% of the sum assured for eligible international treatment within a specified period after diagnosis.

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Alongside the insurance plan, Tata AIA has introduced Sampoorna Care – Cancer Fund, which combines cancer protection with a health-focused savings component. Policyholders can choose to contribute between one and three times their cancer protection premium to the fund and make tax-free withdrawals for eligible healthcare expenses. The plan also includes an accidental total and permanent disability benefit and offers an option to receive premiums back if no cancer claim is made during the policy term.

Commenting on the launch, Sujeet Kothare, Chief Business Officer – Proprietary Business, Propositions & Marketing at Tata AIA Life Insurance, said a cancer diagnosis can disrupt both family finances and long-term financial plans. He said the new products are designed to address income continuity, treatment expenses and savings, providing more comprehensive financial protection for Indian families.

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