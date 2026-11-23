Why Kiyosaki is buying the dip in Bitcoin and precious metals

In a series of posts on X, Kiyosaki framed the market sell-off as a test of investor resolve, distinguishing between panic-driven sellers and long-term accumulators.

"CRASH: Good or Bad? Gold, silver, Bitcoin, crashing. Weak hands selling. Strong hands waiting to buy?" he wrote in an earlier post, adding that he was particularly eager to accumulate more Bitcoin during the slump. "With price of Bitcoin crashing, I can’t wait to buy more coins… just because only 21 million are ever to be mined. It could be a 'nothing burger'…. or the best money I’ve ever spent."

Kiyosaki highlighted Bitcoin’s fixed supply cap — noting that roughly 20 million of the 21 million total coins have already been mined — as a defining feature that sets it apart from traditional fiat currencies. "As far as I know, there has never been a 'money' such as Bitcoin ever before," he wrote, questioning what will unfold once the final Bitcoin is mined.

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In a subsequent, more detailed post, Kiyosaki expanded on his broader portfolio strategy, explaining that he is actively accumulating physical gold and silver alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, real estate, and oil — while explicitly steering clear of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Criticism of the US Fed and US policymakers

Kiyosaki attributed the current market instability to institutional failures and government borrowing. He pointed to what he described as "incompetence in FED, Banks, and Bond markets," claiming that "Banksters steal our wealth via their system legally."

"The problem begins with the Fed. And the worlds investment banks such as Blackrock are stealing our wealth via our money," Kiyosaki wrote. He extended his rebuke to policymakers in Washington, adding, "Our governments are no help. US Treasury leaders, and the gutless beaureauic, job security clinging government leadership are saving themselves…. Not you, your family, your job, your retirement….much less a crashing economy."

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$49 trillion debt warning & 'The BIG PRINT'

To underscore the scale of the monetary risks he sees ahead, Kiyosaki pointed to accelerating government debt and money creation. He noted that the United States is printing $1 trillion every 90 days — a sum he illustrated by pointing out that spending $1 a minute would take 34,000 years to exhaust $1 trillion, whereas the Federal Reserve and Treasury can create it in under a minute.

With US debt reaching $49 trillion in 2026 and climbing, Kiyosaki warned that "The BIG PRINT is about to begin."

How steep is the 2026 gold and silver crash?

Both precious metals have tumbled sharply since hitting all-time highs on January 29, 2026, driven by a stronger US dollar, elevated bond yields, and expectations of further US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

In international markets, COMEX gold has retreated roughly $2,000 from its record peak of $5,626.80 per ounce to hover around $3,515-3,600 per ounce, while silver has dropped nearly $80 from its all-time high of $121.785 per ounce to roughly $41-42 per ounce.

In India, the correction has been equally severe on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX):

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Gold: Fell roughly 37% from its January peak of ₹1,93,096 per 10 gm to lows around ₹1,21,424-₹1,24,500 per 10 gm.

Silver: Suffered an even steeper 64% to 65% plunge from its record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg down to ₹1,46,868-₹1,51,000 per kg, weighed down by cooling industrial demand alongside monetary tightening.

Parallels to the 2008 financial crisis

Drawing direct comparisons between today's financial system and the 2008 sub-prime mortgage collapse, Kiyosaki noted that the derivatives market is measured in quadrillions. Recalling his 2008 appearance on CNN with Wolf Blitzer where he predicted the failure of Lehman Brothers, he argued that current conditions point toward a far deeper downturn.

"This crash we are just now sliding into is much bigger than 2008. Possibly a global depression," he wrote. "I hope I am wrong…. yet if I am right….gold, silver, Bitcoin, Ethereum will push me into the 'ultra rich' category."

Beyond monetary policy, Kiyosaki cited widespread economic disruption as further evidence of systemic strain, claiming that artificial intelligence "is going to eat job security like French Fries," pointing to 100,000 layoffs at Volkswagen, and referencing rioting across Europe. He noted that he had forecast these developments in his 2002 book, Rich Dad’s Prophecy, stating, "Those who heeded the warnings are about to get very rich."

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Concluding his message, Kiyosaki urged readers to take proactive steps to improve their financial education rather than relying on traditional academic credentials.