Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 8: Gold hits seven-week high; check city-wise rates

In India, gold futures continued to trade near record-high levels. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures opened 0.36%, or Rs 536, higher at Rs 1,49,029 per 10 grams. The contract later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,49,700, gaining Rs 1,207, or 0.81%, by around 12:10 pm.

Gold Rate Today: City-Wise Prices

City 24K Gold/g 22K Gold/g 18K Gold/g

Delhi ₹15,005 ₹13,756 ₹11,258

Mumbai ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243

Chennai ₹14,999 ₹13,749 ₹11,564

Kolkata ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243

Jaipur ₹15,005 ₹13,756 ₹11,258

Bengaluru ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243

Hyderabad ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243

Lucknow ₹15,005 ₹13,756 ₹11,258

Ahmedabad ₹14,995 ₹13,746 ₹11,248

Pune ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243

As of August 8, 24-carat gold is priced at around Rs 14,990 per gram nationally, translating to Rs 1,49,900 per 10 grams. In New Delhi, the rate is higher at Rs 15,005 per gram for 24K gold. Gold prices can differ between cities because of local taxes, duties, transportation costs and market conditions.

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Silver Rate Today, August 8

Silver prices also remained elevated on August 8, although domestic rates witnessed some profit-taking. MCX September silver futures touched an intraday high of Rs 2,28,397 per kg, rising Rs 813, or 0.35%, from the previous close of Rs 2,27,584. The contract later traded at Rs 2,26,580, down Rs 1,004, or 0.44%.

Quantity Silver Rate Today Yesterday

1 gram ₹239.90 ₹240.00

10 grams ₹2,399 ₹2,400

100 grams ₹23,990 ₹24,000

1 kg ₹2,39,900 ₹2,40,000

City-wise, silver was priced at around Rs 2,39,900 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur and several other cities. Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Coimbatore, Madurai and Vijayawada recorded higher rates of around Rs 2,49,900 per kg.

Internationally, COMEX gold was trading around $4,320 an ounce, while silver stood at $62.36 an ounce. Silver prices are influenced not only by investment demand but also by industrial consumption, including demand from electronics and manufacturing.

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Meanwhile, UBS has maintained its bullish outlook on gold and expects the precious metal to reach $5,000 an ounce in the first half of 2027, citing expectations of easier monetary policy and sustained investor demand.

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