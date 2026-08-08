Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
investment
Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 8: Gold hits seven-week high; check city-wise rates

Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 8: Gold hits seven-week high; check city-wise rates

Gold prices surged to a seven-week high on August 8, supported by weaker-than-expected US jobs data, lower Treasury yields and rising expectations of monetary easing. Silver also remained elevated, with domestic prices hovering near Rs 2.40 lakh per kg.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 9:53 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today, August 8: Gold hits seven-week high; check city-wise ratesInternationally, COMEX gold was trading around $4,320 an ounce, while silver stood at $62.36 an ounce.

Gold, Silver Rate Today: Gold prices extended their rally on Saturday, August 8, with the precious metal touching a seven-week high in international markets as weaker-than-expected US jobs data boosted expectations of monetary easing. Spot gold climbed 2.4% to $4,341.69 an ounce, its highest level since June 17. The yellow metal has gained more than 7% this week, putting it on track for its strongest weekly performance since January.

Advertisement

The rally has been supported by lower US Treasury yields, a weaker US dollar and renewed safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainty. Investors have also increased their exposure to gold as expectations of a US rate hike have weakened, improving the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

In India, gold futures continued to trade near record-high levels. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures opened 0.36%, or Rs 536, higher at Rs 1,49,029 per 10 grams. The contract later touched an intraday high of Rs 1,49,700, gaining Rs 1,207, or 0.81%, by around 12:10 pm.

Gold Rate Today: City-Wise Prices

City 24K Gold/g 22K Gold/g 18K Gold/g
Delhi ₹15,005 ₹13,756 ₹11,258
Mumbai ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Chennai ₹14,999 ₹13,749 ₹11,564
Kolkata ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Jaipur ₹15,005 ₹13,756 ₹11,258
Bengaluru ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Hyderabad ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243
Lucknow ₹15,005 ₹13,756 ₹11,258
Ahmedabad ₹14,995 ₹13,746 ₹11,248
Pune ₹14,990 ₹13,741 ₹11,243

As of August 8, 24-carat gold is priced at around Rs 14,990 per gram nationally, translating to Rs 1,49,900 per 10 grams. In New Delhi, the rate is higher at Rs 15,005 per gram for 24K gold. Gold prices can differ between cities because of local taxes, duties, transportation costs and market conditions.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Gold vs Silver: Which precious metal offers better risk-reward right now?

Silver Rate Today, August 8

Silver prices also remained elevated on August 8, although domestic rates witnessed some profit-taking. MCX September silver futures touched an intraday high of Rs 2,28,397 per kg, rising Rs 813, or 0.35%, from the previous close of Rs 2,27,584. The contract later traded at Rs 2,26,580, down Rs 1,004, or 0.44%.

Quantity Silver Rate Today Yesterday
1 gram ₹239.90 ₹240.00
10 grams ₹2,399 ₹2,400
100 grams ₹23,990 ₹24,000
1 kg ₹2,39,900 ₹2,40,000

City-wise, silver was priced at around Rs 2,39,900 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur and several other cities. Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Coimbatore, Madurai and Vijayawada recorded higher rates of around Rs 2,49,900 per kg.

Internationally, COMEX gold was trading around $4,320 an ounce, while silver stood at $62.36 an ounce. Silver prices are influenced not only by investment demand but also by industrial consumption, including demand from electronics and manufacturing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, UBS has maintained its bullish outlook on gold and expects the precious metal to reach $5,000 an ounce in the first half of 2027, citing expectations of easier monetary policy and sustained investor demand.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver prices today (August 7): Yellow metal nears ₹1.50 lakh, silver falls below ₹2.4 lakh. Check latest rates here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 8, 2026 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more