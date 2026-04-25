Gold, Silver rates on April 25: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on April 25, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around Rs 15,420 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near Rs 14,136 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,59,800 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi Rs 15,420 per gram Rs 14,136 per gram Mumbai Rs 15,405 per gram Rs 14,121 per gram Chennai Rs 15,381 per gram Rs 14,099 per gram Kolkata Rs 15,405 per gram Rs 14,121 per gram

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 2598 per 10 grams Mumbai Rs 2598 per 10 grams. Chennai Rs 2598 per 10 grams Kolkata Rs 2598 per 10 grams.

Gold, silver prices in April 2026