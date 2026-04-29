Senior Citizen FD rates: Which fixed deposit (FD) schemes to lock in before April 2026 ends

As interest rate cycles show signs of plateauing, senior citizens looking for stable, high-yielding fixed deposits (FDs) may find the current window particularly attractive. With banks offering elevated rates and special schemes, the period leading up to the end of April 2026 could be a strategic entry point for retirees seeking predictable income and capital safety.

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Financial advisors note that senior citizens prioritise income visibility, low risk, and liquidity, making FDs a core component of retirement portfolios. Against this backdrop, several banks—across public, private, and small finance segments—are offering competitive rates, with some schemes carrying additional interest premiums.

Public sector banks

Among PSU banks, Bank of Maharashtra (7.15%), Punjab & Sind Bank (7.25%), and Bank of India (7.10%) offer some of the highest peak rates for senior citizens. For standard tenures:

1-year rates broadly range between 6.60% and 7.00%

3-year rates hover around 6.50%–7.00%

5-year rates remain in the 6.50%–7.05% band

MUST READ: FD rates April 2026: HDFC Bank vs Kotak Mahindra vs ICICI Bank vs Axis Bank — Who offers better returns?

While returns are relatively lower than private peers, PSU banks continue to attract conservative investors due to perceived safety and sovereign backing.

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Private banks

Private sector banks are currently offering more aggressive pricing, especially in mid-tenures:

IDFC FIRST Bank (up to 7.90%)

RBL Bank (up to 7.70%)

Bandhan Bank and YES Bank (up to 7.75%)

DCB Bank (7.65%)



Even large banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer around 6.75%–6.95% for 1–3 year tenures, balancing safety with competitive returns.

MUST READ: FD rates April 2026: SBI vs Bank of Baroda vs PNB — Which public sector bank offers better returns?

Small finance banks

For yield-seeking investors, small finance banks (SFBs) offer top-tier returns, with rates touching:

ESAF SFB – 8.50%

Suryoday SFB – 8.25%

Unity & Jana SFB – ~8.00%

However, given relatively higher risk perception, experts recommend limiting exposure and diversifying across institutions.

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Top FD schemes

Certain special FD schemes offer incremental returns and should be evaluated before timelines or rates are revised:

SBI We-Care Scheme: Offers an additional 50 bps premium for senior citizens on 5–10 year deposits, over and above the standard senior citizen benefit.

Bank of Baroda Senior Citizen FD: Provides extra 15–50 bps depending on tenure, making it attractive for medium to long-term investors.

Indian Bank Senior Citizen FD: Adds 25 bps extra for deposits above 5 years.

ICICI Bank Special Tenure FD: Offers an additional 10 bps premium for select short-to-medium tenures (15–18 months).

MUST READ: Senior citizen FD rates hit 8.5%: Where to get the best returns in April 2026

Strategic takeaway

With interest rates near cyclical highs, locking into FDs now can help senior citizens secure stable income streams for the coming years. Investors should adopt a laddering strategy—spreading investments across tenures and bank categories—to balance returns, liquidity, and risk.

In a volatile macro environment, FDs continue to deliver a rare combination of certainty, simplicity, and steady cash flows, making them a timely and relevant choice for retirees before April 2026 draws to a close.