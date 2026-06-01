8th Pay Commission: Salary revision may take until 2027, employees could miss these allowance arrears

The 8th Pay Commission has stepped up its consultations with employee unions, pensioner associations and government institutions as it works towards finalising recommendations on salaries, pensions and allowances for millions of central government employees and retirees.

The commission has announced a fresh round of stakeholder meetings in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, after holding similar discussions in Pune, Dehradun and New Delhi. Additional consultations are scheduled in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in June 2026. The objective is to gather feedback from various employee groups before preparing its final recommendations for the government.

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The consultations come at a time when central government employees are closely tracking the progress of the commission, particularly on issues related to salary revision, fitment factors and arrears.

When can you expect the salary hike?

The 8th Pay Commission was given 18 months to submit its report after the Terms of Reference (ToR) were issued in November 2025. Based on this timeline, the commission is expected to submit its recommendations by May 2027.

However, the process does not end with the submission of the report. Once the recommendations are ready, they will be examined by the government, and a group of ministers may review the proposals before they are placed before the Union Cabinet for approval.

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Experts estimate that this process could take an additional three to six months, pushing the implementation of revised salaries and pensions to the second half of 2027.

Two years of arrears?

Although the government has not officially announced an implementation date or arrear policy, past pay commissions offer some clues.

Historically, revised pay structures have often been implemented retrospectively from the date the previous pay commission ended. Since the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission concluded on December 31, 2025, many observers expect the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations to take effect from January 1, 2026.

If implementation takes place in late 2027, central government employees and pensioners could receive arrears covering approximately 20 to 24 months. The final amount would depend on the fitment factor approved by the government and the revised pay structure recommended by the commission.

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Which arrears will you get?

A major concern among employees is whether arrears will apply only to revised basic pay or extend to various allowances.

According to financial experts, Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears are generally paid because DA is directly linked to an employee's basic salary. Once the basic pay is revised, DA is recalculated month-wise on the revised amount, making arrears payable for the delayed period.

This means employees could receive not only salary arrears but also corresponding DA arrears if the government follows established practices.

Which allowance arrears could be missed?

The situation is different for House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance (TPTA).

While both allowances may be revised under the 8th Pay Commission, they are typically implemented prospectively rather than retrospectively. As a result, arrears on HRA and transport allowance have generally not been paid in previous pay commission implementations.

Experts caution that employees should not automatically assume that all allowances will attract arrears. Unless the government specifically includes HRA, TPTA or other fixed allowances in its notification, arrears may be restricted largely to revised basic pay and DA.

For now, employees will have to wait for the commission's final recommendations and the government's implementation framework to know the exact extent of salary hikes and arrear payments.