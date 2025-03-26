BHIM 3.0 launched with special features like expense tracking, enhanced security; check how it will work

The Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app has been upgraded to version 3.0, bringing new features designed to enhance the user experience and streamline financial management. This update aims to improve the functionality of the app, particularly in tracking and splitting expenses among users, which is intended to simplify managing digital transactions.

These additions reflect a broader effort to promote digital payments, contributing to India's ongoing transition towards a digital economy. By focusing on user-friendly features, BHIM 3.0 seeks to engage a wider audience and facilitate more efficient transaction management.

Among the notable new features in BHIM 3.0 is the ability for users to monitor their spending patterns more effectively. This is facilitated through the app’s interface, which now supports multiple Indian languages, making it accessible to a larger demographic. The app's design allows users to make direct money requests and pay bills, thereby eliminating the need for multiple transactions across different platforms. These enhancements are part of a strategic effort to make digital payments more convenient and user-friendly, keeping up with the dynamic needs of users in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Enhanced security features have been integrated into BHIM 3.0 to protect user data, addressing growing concerns about digital security. Users can now access a comprehensive history of their transactions, which adds an extra layer of transparency and control over financial dealings. This feature aims to empower users by providing a clear view of their transaction history, assisting them in making more informed financial decisions. The focus on security and usability is expected to bolster user confidence in digital transactions, potentially increasing the app's adoption.

Ajay Kumar Choudhary, Non-Executive Chairman of NPCI, emphasized BHIM's pivotal role in India's digital payment landscape, stating that the launch of BHIM 3.0 is a step towards empowering millions of users, merchants, and banks, further advancing India's digital financial ecosystem. ​

Lalitha Nataraj, CEO of NBSL, highlighted that BHIM 3.0 is designed to meet the needs of today's users in the fast-evolving world of digital payments, prioritising safety, convenience, and inclusion. ​

In the competitive landscape of digital payment solutions, BHIM faces significant competition from established players such as Google Pay and Paytm. Google Pay holds a substantial market share due to its robust user interface, while Paytm continues to innovate with a strong research and development focus. Despite this competitive environment, BHIM 3.0’s emphasis on language support and direct transaction capabilities positions it as a viable alternative for users seeking comprehensive and reliable digital payment solutions.

The launch of BHIM 3.0 marks a pivotal step in India's ongoing mission to encourage a cashless economy, aligning with the government's broader digitalisation agenda. By incorporating advanced features that cater to a diverse user base, BHIM aims to maintain its relevance in the competitive digital payments market. As the app continues to evolve, its contributions to the digital economy are anticipated to expand, promoting greater financial inclusion and convenience for users across India.