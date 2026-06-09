Breaking the silence: Most women still hide miscarriages at work despite legal leave provisions, says report

Despite growing openness around conversations on miscarriage in India, most women continue to suffer in silence at the workplace, with only a small proportion informing employers about their experience, according to a new study by Quest Global-YouGov India.

The report, based on responses from 2,038 full-time working women and 220 men, highlights the persistent stigma and lack of awareness surrounding miscarriage-related support in Indian workplaces.

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In silence

The study found that nearly 89% of women who experienced miscarriage did not share the experience with their employer. Only 21% informed their HR department or manager, underscoring the reluctance to discuss pregnancy loss at work.

Women reported feeling more comfortable discussing miscarriage with spouses, family members and friends than with managers or HR personnel, suggesting that professional support systems remain inadequate.

Legal leave provisions

The findings come despite the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 providing for miscarriage-related leave.

Only 40% of women said they were aware that the law includes miscarriage leave, while 35% had heard about the provision but lacked details. Another 25% were completely unaware that such leave exists.

More broadly, only 36% of women said they fully understood what the Maternity Benefit Act covers. Nearly half were only partially aware, while 15% did not know the legislation at all.

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Social openness

The report suggests that attitudes towards miscarriage are gradually changing. Around 71% of women surveyed said miscarriage is now discussed openly in society, indicating that conversations around pregnancy loss are becoming less taboo.

However, increased societal openness has not necessarily translated into greater comfort in workplace settings.

Career impact

Concerns about workplace repercussions continue to prevent many women from seeking support.

Nearly 40% feared being judged by colleagues or managers, while 38% worried about job loss or negative effects on their careers. One-third expressed concerns about colleagues or supervisors learning personal details, and more than a quarter feared that disclosing a miscarriage could affect future promotions.

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Almost 60% of women also said they felt pressure to “act normal” despite struggling emotionally, while more than half felt expected to avoid showing vulnerability.

Miscarriage affects work, well-being

The study found that miscarriage has a significant impact on professional life.

Nearly 78% of respondents said it affects workload and task management, while around three-fourths said it impacts their ability to manage daily responsibilities and their confidence at work. About 73% said it affects economic stability and job security.

Organisational support was found to improve both productivity and emotional well-being. Nearly 63% of women said employees receive adequate support after a miscarriage, and respondents reported better outcomes when such support was available.

Flexible work arrangements, paid leave and emotional counselling emerged as the most sought-after forms of assistance.

Nearly half of women said that greater openness and empathy in the workplace would encourage them to speak up and improve their mental well-being.

The report suggests that while conversations around miscarriage are becoming more common, Indian workplaces still have a long way to go in creating an environment where women feel safe seeking support and exercising their legal rights.