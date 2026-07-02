Education allowance rules revised? Centre clarifies CEA, Hostel Subsidy reimbursement amounts

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a corrigendum to its earlier order on the revision of Children Education Allowance (CEA) and Hostel Subsidy for Central government employees, clarifying the reimbursement rules for hostel expenses while keeping the allowance rates unchanged.

The corrigendum, issued through an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated June 30, 2026, modifies a provision in DoPT's earlier order of April 25, 2024, which had revised the allowances after Dearness Allowance (DA) reached 50%. The latest clarification is aimed at removing ambiguity over the manner in which Hostel Subsidy claims are to be reimbursed.

Advertisement

What has DoPT clarified?

According to the corrigendum, the Children Education Allowance (CEA) will continue to be reimbursed at ₹2,812.50 per month per child as a fixed amount, irrespective of the actual educational expenses incurred by the employee.

However, the reimbursement provision for Hostel Subsidy has been modified. Employees will now be eligible for reimbursement of ₹8,437.50 per month per child or the actual expenditure incurred on boarding and lodging, whichever is lower.

This replaces the wording used in the April 2024 Office Memorandum, which had indicated that Hostel Subsidy would be reimbursed as a fixed amount irrespective of the actual expenditure incurred. The corrigendum makes it clear that while the ceiling remains unchanged, reimbursement cannot exceed the actual hostel expenses paid by the employee.

Advertisement

No revision in allowance amounts

The DoPT has clarified that the corrigendum does not revise the rates of Children Education Allowance or Hostel Subsidy. It only corrects the reimbursement provision relating to Hostel Subsidy.

Accordingly, the applicable rates continue to remain:

Children Education Allowance (CEA): ₹2,812.50 per month per child (fixed)

Hostel Subsidy: Up to ₹8,437.50 per month per child or actual boarding and lodging expenses, whichever is lower

CEA for Divyang children: ₹5,625 per month per child

Special Allowance for Child Care for women with disabilities: ₹3,750 per month

These revised rates have remained effective from January 1, 2024, following the increase in Dearness Allowance to 50%.

MUST READ: EPFO new rules 2026: Mandatory PF capped at ₹1,800; extra savings now voluntary

Advertisement

Why were these allowances revised?

The revision announced in April 2024 was linked to the automatic enhancement mechanism prescribed in DoPT's Office Memorandum dated July 17, 2018.

Under the policy, the limits for Children Education Allowance and Hostel Subsidy automatically increase by 25% whenever Dearness Allowance reaches 50% on the revised pay structure.

After the Ministry of Finance increased DA to 50% with effect from January 1, 2024, the DoPT revised the allowance ceilings accordingly. The latest corrigendum does not alter that decision but merely corrects the wording relating to Hostel Subsidy reimbursement.

MUST READ: EPF Scheme 2026: Can ₹1,800 a month create a ₹19 lakh retirement fund?

What does this mean for employees?

For most Central government employees, the corrigendum does not change the amount of Children Education Allowance they are eligible to receive.

The practical impact is limited to employees claiming Hostel Subsidy. For example, if an employee incurs ₹6,500 per month towards boarding and lodging, reimbursement will be restricted to ₹6,500. If the monthly expenditure is ₹9,000, reimbursement will be capped at ₹8,437.50, which is the prescribed ceiling.

The clarification eliminates any impression that employees could receive the full Hostel Subsidy amount regardless of their actual expenditure.

Advertisement

The DoPT has also stated that all other provisions contained in its Office Memorandums dated July 17, 2018, and April 25, 2024, will continue to remain in force without any change. The corrigendum is therefore limited to clarifying the reimbursement methodology and does not introduce any fresh enhancement in education-related allowances or modify the existing eligibility conditions for Central government employees.

MUST READ: EPS 2026 replaces EPS-95: Is the minimum EPS pension still ₹1,000? Here's what has changed