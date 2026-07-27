EPFO rules 2026: Before buying a flat or repaying a home loan, read these PF withdrawal norms

Thinking of using your PF to buy a flat or pay off your home loan? Yes — but only if you meet EPFO's conditions. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation allows members to withdraw a portion of their PF corpus for house purchase, construction, or EMI repayment, subject to minimum service years and fixed withdrawal limits. Skip the fine print, and your claim could get stuck or rejected. This quick guide breaks down the 2026 PF withdrawal norms in simple terms, so you know exactly what to expect before you apply.

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Can you withdraw EPF to buy a flat or construct a home?

If you need funds for a down payment or to buy a ready-to-move-in apartment, you have the following options to withdraw your PF:

Housing scheme (Para 68-BD): One can withdraw up to 90% of their total EPF corpus if they have a minimum of 3 years of service. You should have a total balance of more than ₹20,000.

One can withdraw up to 90% of their total EPF corpus if they have a minimum of 3 years of service. You should have a total balance of more than ₹20,000. Standard advance (Para 68-B): You can withdraw up to 36 months of your basic salary and Dearness Allowance (DA) or the actual cost of the property, whichever is lower, if you have 5 years of service.

Critical conditions to withdraw EPF to buy a flat, construct a home

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The transaction must be completed within 6 months of receiving the funds.

The property must be registered in your name or jointly with your spouse.

The property cannot be registered under a third party like parents or siblings.

The construction work must begin within 6 months of withdrawal and be completed within 12 months from the last withdrawal instalment.

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Can you withdraw EPF to repay existing home loans?

If you have to pay off an existing home loan, you can route your accumulated PF balance to reduce your outstanding principal or close a bank loan. Here's what you need to bear in mind before withdrawing your hard-earned EPF:

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Minimum service: To be able to do this, one must have 3-10 years of service depending on lender type.

To be able to do this, one must have 3-10 years of service depending on lender type. Maximum limit: You can withdraw up to 90% of your total PF balance, capped at the actual outstanding loan amount.

You can withdraw up to 90% of your total PF balance, capped at the actual outstanding loan amount. The EPFO pays this money directly to your lending bank or housing finance corporation, not to your personal savings account.

You have to provide a certificate from the bank showing the outstanding principal and interest details.

This can be used multiple times depending on balance limits.

Can you withdraw EPF for land purchase?

Yes. For land purchase, the minimum 5-year service requirement applies and the withdrawal is capped at 24 months of basic salary plus DA, restricted to the actual cost of the plot, and permitted only once during your service years.

What will be the tax implications if I choose to withdraw my PF?

Important points to know before withdrawing your EPF

Will my retirement savings be impacted?

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The answer is yes. Withdrawing PF for a home loan down payment may affect your retirement savings.

Imagine you are 30 years old at present and plan to retire at 58; you decide to withdraw ₹5 lakh from your PF account to pay your home loan. This implies that 28 years are left for compounding the interest on the principal amount.

Let's assume an average EPF interest rate of 8%.25%, your ₹5 lakh would grow to ₹11,04,000 in 10 years. In 20 years, the amount will go up to ₹24,39,000 and it becomes ₹45,75,000 at the time of retirement. By withdrawing ₹5 lakh today, you would end up sacrificing ₹45.75 lakh from your retirement corpus.

If your EPF is generating strong interest, you should consider using FDs or savings instead wherever possible.