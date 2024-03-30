'My PAN card has been misused': College student from Gwalior gets Rs 46-crore income tax notice

A college student from Gwalior has filed a complaint with the police after transactions worth ₹ 46 crore occurred from his bank account.

Pramod Kumar Dandotiya, 25, would have never known till he was slapped with a notice from the Income tax and GST that a company has been registered through his PAN card which is being operated in Mumbai and Delhi since 2021.

"I am a college student in Gwalior. After the notice from Income Tax and GST, I came to know that a company has registered through my PAN card which is being operated in Mumbai and Delhi. I do not know how my PAN card has been misused and how the transactions have been done," the student was quoted as saying in a report.



Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz K M told ANI, "An application has been received from a youth that transactions amount of more than ₹ 46 crore has been made from his bank account. The documents in this regard are being checked. The PAN card has been misused, a company has been registered through it and transactions of such a huge amount have been done."

So, how does one know if your PAN is being misused?

-- Got to a credit bureau website to check your credit score.

-- Enter your data, including your financial information.

-- Verify the OTP sent to your phone.

-- Your credit score will be on the screen. It will give you an idea of whether your PAN has been misused or not.

Contact your bank if you see any suspicious transactions.

How does one avoid PAN card frauds?

-- When submitting PAN card photocopies, get them attested along with the reason for submitting them.

-- Don’t enter your full name and date of birth on suspicious websites.

-- Track your credit score regularly.

-- Check Form 26AS for transactions linked with your PAN card.