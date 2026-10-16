SBI Card launches Eternal credit card with Zomato Gold membership, cashback benefits

For consumers preparing for festive gatherings, last-minute shopping or movie outings, the card combines savings across everyday purchases and leisure activities. However, the actual benefits will depend on spending categories, monthly limits and applicable exclusions.

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What discounts can cardholders get?

The card offers a 10% instant discount on eligible transactions on Zomato, District and Bistro. On Blinkit, customers can receive a 10% discount on electronics and beauty products, while eligible purchases in other categories qualify for a 5% discount. Certain categories, including tobacco products, infant food and precious-metal jewellery, are excluded from the Blinkit offer.

The combined monthly discount limit across Zomato, Blinkit, District and Bistro is ₹2,000. Cardholders can also avail a 1+1 movie-ticket offer through District every month, with the discount on the second ticket capped at ₹200.

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For additional savings beyond the Eternal ecosystem, the card provides 5% cashback on eligible spending with Uber, ixigo, Urban Company and Apollo 24|7, capped at ₹1,000 per month. Another 1% cashback, up to ₹500 monthly, is available on other eligible purchases.

Joining fee, membership and other benefits

The card carries a joining fee of ₹499, which comes with a complimentary six-month Zomato Gold membership. The annual fee can be waived if the cardholder spends ₹2 lakh in the preceding year. It also offers a 1% fuel surcharge waiver of up to ₹200 per statement cycle.

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Salila Pande, managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Card, said the product was designed around customers' everyday spending needs, bringing together “compelling cashback benefits, convenience, and value across a wide range of categories”.

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Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer of Eternal, said the card was built around the belief to “Get more out of every day”, adding that it aims to create greater value from frequent transactions through Zomato, Blinkit and District while extending benefits beyond these platforms.