UIDAI increases Aadhaar service fees from October 2025; check details for children, adults

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revised the fee structure for Aadhaar-related services starting 1 October 2025, which will continue through September 30, 2028. The updated schedule increases charges for several services, including biometric updates, demographic changes, and document submissions. Additionally, UIDAI has released the fee roadmap for the following cycle, effective from October 2028 to September 2031, signalling a phased approach to cost adjustments in line with operational requirements.

A significant aspect of the new fee policy is the waiver of biometric update charges for children in the 7-15-year age group for one year, until 30 September 2026.

According to the UIDAI, "The Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) service is free of cost to the children in the age groups of 5-7 years and 15-17 years. ln order to reduce the MBU pendency in the mission mode, the Authority has decided to waive off the charges to be collected from the Aadhaar number holders for carrying out MBU-l in the age group of 7-15 years for a period of one year, till September 30, 2026." This move is designed to facilitate timely biometric updates for children, helping reduce backlogs and ensure compliance with Aadhaar maintenance guidelines.

Charges for updating demographic info

Charges for updating demographic information, such as name, gender, date of birth, address, mobile number, or email, will be free if completed simultaneously with a biometric update. When performed separately, the charge increases from Rs 50 to Rs 75 per update.

Document updates, involving the submission of identity or address proofs, will also cost Rs 75 at Aadhaar enrolment centres, raised from the previous Rs 50, but will remain free on the myAadhaar portal until 14 June 2026. For most biometric updates outside the 5-7 and 15-17 age groups, the fee will be Rs 125.

Further fee increases are scheduled for the next cycle, starting October 2028, with charges for some services moving from Rs 75 to Rs 90 and from Rs 125 to Rs 150. For home enrolment services, which enable Aadhaar enrolment or updating at a resident's address, the fee is set at Rs 700 (including GST) for the first resident and Rs 350 for each additional resident at the same address, in addition to the standard update charges. These revisions aim to accommodate the costs of delivering services under one of the world's largest digital identity programmes.

The adjustments in the UIDAI’s Aadhaar fee structure reflect the authority’s ongoing efforts to streamline the update process, ensure timely compliance across age groups, and align service provision with rising administrative expenses. All details regarding revised charges and waivers are based on official notifications and memoranda issued by the UIDAI, with figures cross-checked against primary documentation for accuracy and transparency.

