Uttar Pradesh hikes Dearness Allowance by 2%; over 16 lakh employees, pensioners to benefit

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners, providing a salary boost to lakhs of beneficiaries. The revised rates will be effective from 1 January 2026, aligning the state with recent DA revisions announced by several other states and the Centre.

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With the latest revision, the DA component will rise to 60% of basic pay from the existing 58%, increasing take-home salaries for employees and pension payouts for retirees.

According to reports, the revised rates are expected to take effect from May 2026, with employees likely seeing the increased amount reflected in salaries credited in June.

The decision is expected to benefit around 16 lakh government employees, teachers, and pensioners across Uttar Pradesh. In addition to the monthly increase, employees are also expected to receive arrears for the period between January and April 2026, which will reportedly be credited to their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts.

The announcement follows similar DA revisions by states including Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Bihar, all of which recently approved a 2% hike in DA and DR for their employees and pensioners.

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The latest move comes amid a broader trend of upward revisions in employee compensation across different sectors.

Dearness Allowance hike

Earlier, on 22 April, the Finance Ministry approved a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance for central government employees, effective from 1 January 2026. Subsequently, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) revised DA for bank employees for the months of May, June and July 2026, resulting in higher salaries for workmen and officer-level staff. Depending on salary slabs, the increase reportedly ranges between ₹435 and ₹1,050.

Similarly, Indian Railways revised DA and Dearness Relief by 2% on 13 May, raising it to 60% of basic pay from 58%, with retrospective effect from January 2026.

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8th Central Pay Commission

Attention is now shifting toward the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), where employee groups have submitted recommendations seeking broader changes in salary and pension structures.

The National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has proposed an inflation-linked wage model for DA calculations. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation has sought a minimum 4% DA increase and a merger of DA into basic pay once it reaches 50%.

The All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) has also advocated for stronger inflation-adjusted compensation measures.

The recommendations made during consultations with the 8th Pay Commission are expected to shape future revisions in salaries, allowances, and pension structures. Its decisions could impact nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners, including railway and defence personnel.

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