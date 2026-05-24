Annapurna Bhandar vs Lakshmir Bhandar: What changes for women beneficiaries in West Bengal?

West Bengal’s newly announced Annapurna Bhandar Scheme, now referred to as Annapurna Yojana, is set to replace the Mamata Banerjee government’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, marking one of the state’s largest welfare transitions focused on women. The scheme is scheduled to be rolled out from June 1, 2026, with the state government notifying eligibility rules, beneficiary selection criteria, and the application process.

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The initiative significantly increases financial assistance and introduces a new framework for identifying and verifying beneficiaries.

Annapurna Yojana

The Annapurna Bhandar Scheme is a women-focused financial assistance programme designed to provide ₹3,000 per month directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The West Bengal government has positioned the programme as a women’s empowerment initiative aimed at improving financial stability and reducing economic pressure on households. Officials have indicated that the scheme will be fully operational by mid-2026.

Annapurna vs Lakshmir Bhandar

Lakshmir Bhandar was a flagship direct-benefit transfer (DBT) programme launched by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in August 2021 to provide assured monthly financial assistance to women across West Bengal. Under the new BJP government led by Chief Minister Subhendu Adhikari, Lakshmir Bhandar is being replaced by Annapurna Yojana as part of a revised welfare framework.

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Under the new BJP government, the biggest change is the increase in assistance. Under Lakshmir Bhandar, beneficiaries received approximately ₹1,500–₹1,700 per month, while Annapurna raises the benefit to ₹3,000 monthly.

There are also changes in beneficiary definitions.

Lakshmir Bhandar primarily targeted women from economically weaker households. Annapurna Yojana, meanwhile, specifically excludes income taxpayers and women employed in government service, including teaching and non-teaching staff in government-aided educational institutions.

Existing beneficiaries under Lakshmir Bhandar will be automatically migrated into Annapurna Yojana, reducing the need for fresh applications.

Other welfare schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar

Lakshmir Bhandar targeted female heads of households aged 25 to 60 years and emerged as one of India’s largest state-level cash support initiatives, covering more than 2.15 crore women across West Bengal.

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When launched in August 2021, beneficiaries received ₹500 per month, while women from SC/ST communities received ₹1,000. The assistance amount was later revised upward and eventually reached approximately ₹1,500–₹1,700 depending on categories.

Lakshmir Bhandar was part of a broader welfare model built around programmes such as Kanyashree and Swasthya Sathi, both introduced during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure. Kanyashree, launched in 2013, provided financial assistance to girl students through annual grants, higher education support, and incentives to reduce school dropouts. Swasthya Sathi, introduced in 2016, extended family health insurance coverage across the state.

Eligibility criteria for Annapurna Yojana

To receive benefits under Annapurna Yojana, applicants must meet the following conditions:

Must be a woman resident of West Bengal

Age must be between 25 and 60 years

Must not be an income taxpayer

Should not be a permanent or retired government employee

Must not receive regular salary or pension from state or central government institutions

Should not be employed in teaching or non-teaching roles at government-aided institutions

The government says these conditions are intended to target financial support toward women outside formal government income systems.

How to apply

A dedicated Annapurna Yojana portal is expected to become operational on June 1, allowing new applicants to apply online.

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Applicants are expected to keep the following documents ready:

Aadhaar card

Bank account details

Passport-size photograph

Address proof

Other identification documents

Offline applications are also expected through camps and local offices.

Verification for Annapurna Yojana

Beneficiary verification is expected to play a key role in implementation.

After application submission, government officials will conduct scrutiny and enquiries. Once verification is completed:

Block Development Officers (BDOs) in rural areas and

Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) in urban areas

will recommend eligible names online to the District Magistrate for final approval.

The process is aimed at ensuring only qualified beneficiaries receive assistance.

With higher payouts and automatic migration of existing recipients, Annapurna Yojana could become one of West Bengal’s largest women-focused welfare programmes, while also introducing stricter screening and eligibility mechanisms.

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