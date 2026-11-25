Ramani said flexible workspaces had evolved from a startup-led alternative into a central part of corporate real estate planning. “Flex is no longer an alternative; it is becoming an integral part of corporate real estate strategy,” Ramani said, adding that speed, flexibility and customisation are increasingly driving enterprises towards managed workspace solutions over conventional long-term leases.

Puri said companies increasingly wanted dedicated and customised workplaces without having to manage the entire setup. “Businesses are being more selective in what type of workspace they take depending on their operations, workforce and long-term plans,” Puri said.

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GCCs and technology companies drive demand

Demand for managed and flexible offices is being supported by companies seeking to establish operations quickly, expand teams and avoid large upfront investments. Ramani said cost efficiency remained important, but speed and flexibility were becoming bigger differentiators for businesses entering new markets or scaling without long-term lease commitments.

Puri identified GCCs, technology companies and businesses entering new markets as key demand drivers, but said the decision involved more than moving quickly into a ready-to-use office. “Location, connectivity, infrastructure and employee experience matter just as much,” Puri said. Companies must assess whether a workplace supports their operations and the way their employees work, rather than focusing only on how quickly it can be occupied.

Rajat Kapur, Regional Managing Director of The Executive Centre, said companies are increasingly adopting a “Core + Flex” approach, combining conventional office leases for core operations with flexible workspaces to accommodate changing requirements. He said faster market entry, workforce expansion and the shift from upfront property investments towards operating expenditure were driving the trend, particularly among international businesses setting up or expanding in India.

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Managed offices and co-working spaces

Flexible offices form an umbrella category covering co-working and managed office solutions, though the two models differ in privacy, customisation, tenure and operational responsibility.

Ramani said co-working spaces generally offered shared workstations or private cabins on a per-seat basis, relatively flexible tenures and common facilities such as internet access and meeting rooms. They are suited to freelancers, startups, small businesses and teams requiring space for shorter periods.

Managed offices, by comparison, provide dedicated workplaces customised to a company’s requirements, including layout, branding, technology, security and facility management. They may require longer commitments and tailored commercial arrangements, but allow businesses to avoid setting up and managing their own offices.

Puri said the choice depended on the level of control and operational responsibility a company wanted to retain. Businesses should consider the total cost of occupying and operating a workplace instead of comparing rents alone. “There is no one size fits all,” she said, adding that team size, growth plans, privacy requirements and operational needs should guide the decision.



Landlords assess sustainable returns

The expansion of flexible workspaces is creating opportunities for commercial property owners. Ramani described the shift as structural rather than temporary, saying enterprise demand and GCC expansion were likely to increase the role of flexible offices in the development and leasing of commercial property. Operators are consequently placing greater emphasis on asset quality, operational efficiency and capital-efficient growth.

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Puri also described the change as structural and said partnerships with managed office operators could help landlords attract occupiers and make their properties more competitive. However, she said higher occupancy alone did not guarantee better financial performance.

Fit-out costs, space utilisation, operating expenses and tenant retention will determine whether such arrangements deliver sustainable returns, Puri said. Well-designed buildings that can adapt to changing occupier requirements are likely to have an advantage.

Kapur said managed workspace operators were increasingly being viewed by institutional developers and real estate investment trusts (REITs) as strategic partners rather than merely tenants leasing space for subletting. Such partnerships can help landlords lease entire floors and improve occupancy, signalling a shift in how commercial properties are marketed and occupied.

As businesses reassess their use of office space, the differences between conventional leases, co-working spaces and managed offices are becoming more significant. Their choice now involves balancing flexibility, employee needs, operational control and long-term economics rather than focusing only on the lowest rent.