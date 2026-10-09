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Axis AMC’s SIF entry: What investors should know about the new investment category

Axis AMC’s SIF entry: What investors should know about the new investment category

Axis AMC has entered the SIF segment with its new brand, Accelerate SIF, focusing on risk-adjusted returns and disciplined portfolio construction. The asset manager plans to introduce equity and hybrid strategies under the brand, with an emphasis on long-term value creation and differentiated investment solutions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 4:45 PM IST
Axis AMC’s SIF entry: What investors should know about the new investment categoryAxis AMC said Accelerate SIF would focus on identifying opportunities where greater investment flexibility could be translated into differentiated portfolio solutions.

Axis Asset Management Company (Axis AMC) has entered the specialised investment fund (SIF) segment with the launch of ‘Accelerate SIF’, expanding its investment offerings beyond conventional mutual fund strategies. The fund house plans to introduce equity and hybrid strategies under the new brand, with a focus on risk-adjusted returns, disciplined portfolio construction and long-term investor outcomes.

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The entry comes as asset managers explore differentiated investment solutions to address evolving investor needs. Axis AMC said Accelerate SIF would combine its investment expertise with dedicated capabilities for strategy development and portfolio construction. Details of individual offerings will be announced closer to their respective launches.

What are SIFs and why are they gaining attention?

Specialised investment funds are an investment category designed to offer strategies that address more specific portfolio objectives. They provide a framework for differentiated investment approaches, making them distinct from conventional investment offerings.

For investors, the key consideration is not simply the potential to generate higher returns, but whether a strategy fits their investment objectives, risk appetite, time horizon and liquidity requirements. The specific strategy, portfolio construction approach and risk controls will determine how an individual SIF operates.

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Investors should also examine the applicable eligibility requirements, minimum investment, fees, redemption terms and risk disclosures before committing capital. These details can vary by offering and should be checked in the relevant scheme documents.

What is Axis AMC planning?

Axis AMC said Accelerate SIF would focus on identifying opportunities where greater investment flexibility could be translated into differentiated portfolio solutions. The company intends to maintain an emphasis on investment discipline, risk management and long-term value creation.

Nandik Mallik will lead the SIF business. He has more than two decades of experience in financial services and has managed large assets across risk-adjusted funds. His previous roles include launching the Long Short Fund at ICICI Prudential AMC and serving as chief investment officer at Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP.

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R Sivakumar, chief investment officer at Axis Mutual Fund, said markets were increasingly characterised by dispersion across sectors, themes and asset classes, making active portfolio construction more important.

The fund house said its approach would remain rooted in fundamental research, high-conviction investment ideas and a disciplined risk framework.

What should investors consider?

The launch reflects Axis AMC’s effort to build a presence in a developing investment segment. However, the focus on risk-adjusted returns does not guarantee superior performance or protection against losses.

Investors should assess each strategy on its own merits, including its investment mandate, risk profile, costs and liquidity provisions. They should also understand how the strategy may perform during market volatility and whether it complements their existing portfolio.

With equity and hybrid offerings planned, the details of Accelerate SIF’s individual products will be crucial in determining their suitability for investors.

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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 4:45 PM IST
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