Axis AMC’s SIF entry: What investors should know about the new investment category

What are SIFs and why are they gaining attention?

Specialised investment funds are an investment category designed to offer strategies that address more specific portfolio objectives. They provide a framework for differentiated investment approaches, making them distinct from conventional investment offerings.

For investors, the key consideration is not simply the potential to generate higher returns, but whether a strategy fits their investment objectives, risk appetite, time horizon and liquidity requirements. The specific strategy, portfolio construction approach and risk controls will determine how an individual SIF operates.

Advertisement

Investors should also examine the applicable eligibility requirements, minimum investment, fees, redemption terms and risk disclosures before committing capital. These details can vary by offering and should be checked in the relevant scheme documents.

What is Axis AMC planning?

Axis AMC said Accelerate SIF would focus on identifying opportunities where greater investment flexibility could be translated into differentiated portfolio solutions. The company intends to maintain an emphasis on investment discipline, risk management and long-term value creation.

Nandik Mallik will lead the SIF business. He has more than two decades of experience in financial services and has managed large assets across risk-adjusted funds. His previous roles include launching the Long Short Fund at ICICI Prudential AMC and serving as chief investment officer at Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP.

Advertisement

R Sivakumar, chief investment officer at Axis Mutual Fund, said markets were increasingly characterised by dispersion across sectors, themes and asset classes, making active portfolio construction more important.

The fund house said its approach would remain rooted in fundamental research, high-conviction investment ideas and a disciplined risk framework.

What should investors consider?

The launch reflects Axis AMC’s effort to build a presence in a developing investment segment. However, the focus on risk-adjusted returns does not guarantee superior performance or protection against losses.

Investors should assess each strategy on its own merits, including its investment mandate, risk profile, costs and liquidity provisions. They should also understand how the strategy may perform during market volatility and whether it complements their existing portfolio.

With equity and hybrid offerings planned, the details of Accelerate SIF’s individual products will be crucial in determining their suitability for investors.