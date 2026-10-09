Cochin Shipyard shares rise 5% on order win to build 40 ships

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is working to create a supportive ecosystem for domestic shipbuilding. He noted that a significant share of the overseas shipbuilding orders received by India has been directed to Cochin Shipyard.

The minister attributed the growing order flow to rising global confidence in Indian shipbuilders' manufacturing quality and capacity. A senior ministry official also said Russian entities had expressed interest in collaborating with Indian shipyards, including Cochin Shipyard, to build vessels in India.

Belgium has also indicated its willingness to work with India to promote shipbuilding, signalling the potential for further international collaboration in the sector.

Meanwhile, Kotak Equities has a 'sell' rating on Cochin Shipyard Ltd with a target Price of Rs 860.

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Choice Broking has an 'add' rating on Cochin Shipyard Ltd with a target price of Rs 1,565.

Brokerage Antique has a hold rating on the defence sector stock with a target price of Rs 1671. The brokerage believes that valuations continue to price in a more constructive execution outlook than what the current quarterly run-rate suggests, and remain at a sharp premium to peers such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.



Later, the stock ended 2% higher at Rs 1227, trimming some gains on BSE.