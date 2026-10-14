From two-wheelers to SUVs: How India's vehicle upgrade cycle is changing

Different journeys to car ownership

The report identifies four broad categories of passenger vehicle loan borrowers: first-time car buyers without prior vehicle-finance experience, consumers moving from two-wheelers to cars, repeat car borrowers and those financing higher-value vehicles.

First-time car buyers accounted for 37% of passenger vehicle loan originations in H1 2026, while repeat passenger vehicle borrowers represented 31%. The two-wheeler-to-car and higher-value car segments each accounted for 11%.

These categories reflect different stages of vehicle ownership. First-time buyers are entering the car market, two-wheeler borrowers are moving to four-wheelers, repeat borrowers are financing another car, and higher-value buyers are upgrading their vehicle purchases.

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The report also highlights the growing importance of rural markets. Two-wheeler-to-car originations in rural areas grew at a compound annual growth rate of 15% since 2019, almost twice the 8% growth recorded in overall passenger vehicle loan originations.

Credit history shapes lending decisions

The transition from a two-wheeler to a car does not automatically indicate lower credit risk. TransUnion CIBIL’s analysis shows that borrowers’ credit scores and prior repayment behaviour both influence subsequent car-loan performance.

Among borrowers with Prime and below credit scores, those moving from two-wheelers to cars had a higher proportion of lower-score borrowers than first-time car buyers. Their loan performance also varied with recent repayment behaviour.

For instance, two-wheeler-to-car borrowers with a delinquency in the preceding three months recorded a 4.6% rate of accounts becoming 60 or more days past due within nine months. The comparable rate was 2.3% for borrowers without previous delinquencies.

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This suggests lenders need to assess more than the vehicle being financed or the borrower’s credit score. Recent repayment patterns, outstanding credit and enquiry activity can help them evaluate risk more accurately.

Implications for lenders and automakers

For lenders, the changing ownership cycle creates opportunities to build longer customer relationships, from initial two-wheeler financing to car loans and subsequent vehicle upgrades. However, differentiated underwriting remains important because borrowers at different stages of ownership have different credit profiles and repayment risks.

For vehicle manufacturers, the findings point to multiple sources of demand: first-time car ownership, upgrades from two-wheelers, replacement purchases and premiumisation. Financing options that address these distinct needs could help manufacturers and lending partners reach a wider customer base.

India’s vehicle upgrade cycle is therefore not simply about consumers buying more expensive cars. It is also about how credit access, repayment histories and changing ownership aspirations shape the path from a first vehicle to a higher-value purchase.