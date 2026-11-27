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Macleod's word of advice to investors

He further said that investors need to know the value of gold and what it means to hold gold in a volatile economy. "We live in this Keynesian world where the first reaction is you sell gold for whatever reason, like 'rising interest rates is bad for gold because of the opportunity cost,' or all this rubbish which actually just completely misunderstands gold," the economist underlined.

Macleod, in contrast, highlighted a misunderstanding of gold among investors, adding its value should not be judged solely by fluctuations in interest rates.

He highlighted growing risks in the US financial system, especially since Americans hold very little gold in savings while equity markets could be approaching an "uncomfortable" bear market. The economist warned that a squeeze in market liquidity could lead to indiscriminate asset selling as investors look to raise more cash.

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"The basic message I have for everyone is the risk is in credit," he said, adding, "Get out of credit, get into physical gold and be happy."

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Macleod on Fed's conundrum

Questioning the US Fed's position, he said that its decision on interest rates will force it to choose between protecting the dollar or the financial system.

“They will do whatever it takes to try and rescue the economy and rescue financial markets,” he said. “That becomes a priority, not protecting the dollar.”

He added that Fed intervention to ease liquidity pressures could come at the cost of confidence in the dollar. “It’s their currency going down. And when people generally realize that, particularly the users of the currency, then the currency is finished.”

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How the pricing is calculated?

Price per troy ounce = 8,000 × 92.97 = ₹7,43,760

Price per gram = 7,43,760 ÷ 31.1035 = ₹23,912.42

Price per 10 grams = 23,912.42 × 10

Cost of 10 grams = ₹2,39,124 (approximately)

Gold, silver rates today

At present, gold retails for $3,677 an ounce at the US Commodity Exchange, a rise of 3.99% compared to $3,535.80 an ounce. Silver, on the other hand, retails for $44.18 an ounce at the time of writing this story.

Will the US Fed hike interest rates?

The US Federal Reserve is likely to hike interest rates by 25 basis points in its upcoming meeting on December 8-9, which could bring the federal funds target range from 3.75%-4% to 4-4.25% to tackle stubborn inflation.

According to data released on November 25, US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation went up to 3.8% year-on-year in October whereas core PCE rose to 3.3%, highest since November 2023.