Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

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The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,31,850 ₹1,20,863 Mumbai ₹1,32,080 ₹1,21,073 Bengaluru ₹1,32,180 ₹1,21,165 Kolkata ₹1,31,910 ₹1,20,918 Hyderabad ₹1,32,160 ₹1,21,147 Chennai ₹1,32,460 ₹1,21,422

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹16,490 ₹1,64,900 Mumbai ₹16,518 ₹1,65,180 Bengaluru ₹16,531 ₹1,65,310 Kolkata ₹16,496 ₹1,64,960 Hyderabad ₹16,528 ₹1,65,280 Chennai ₹16,566 ₹1,65,660

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices relatively lower on November 18, 2026. Major brands like Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹12,470 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹12,520 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹13,604 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹13,658 per gram.

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Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 12,470 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 12,470 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 13,604 Tanishq 22K 12,520 Tanishq 24K* 13,658

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State