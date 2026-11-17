In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $3,856 per ounce after touching its lowest level since October 2025 in the previous session. US gold futures for December delivery edged up 0.2% to $3,859 per ounce. Silver, meanwhile, gained 1.07% to trade at $47.36 per ounce.

The US dollar has climbed to its highest level since April 2025, supported by stronger inflation data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, putting additional pressure on gold and silver.

On the domestic front, bullion prices traded higher in early deals. MCX gold was quoting at ₹1,34,928/10gms, up 0.29%, while silver gained 0.58% to trade at ₹1,68,842/ kg.

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What should investors expect?

Anuj Gupta, Independent Research Analyst, expects gold and silver to remain largely range-bound during the session, with limited volatility.

According to Gupta, the recent decline in crude oil prices could help ease inflation concerns and provide some support to the broader market. However, uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's next policy move could continue to limit any meaningful recovery in bullion.

Key support, resistance levels

For international gold, support is placed at $3,850 and $3,830, while resistance is seen at $3,895 and $3,910. On MCX, gold has support at ₹1,33,800 and ₹1,33,000, with resistance at ₹1,36,000 and ₹1,37,000.

For international silver, support levels are at $46 and $45, while resistance is placed at $49 and $50. On MCX, silver has support at ₹1,64,000 and ₹1,60,000, while resistance is seen at ₹1,72,000 and ₹1,76,000.

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Gupta believes dips towards ₹1,33,000 in gold and ₹1,64,000 in silver could attract buying interest. However, he cautions that higher levels may witness selling pressure.

With the near-term outlook remaining mixed, traders are likely to track the crucial support and resistance levels before taking fresh positions.