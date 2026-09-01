Inherited agricultural land sold? 7 tax rules you must know before splitting the money

If the agricultural land is located beyond the specified limits of a municipality or cantonment board, based on the applicable population criteria, it may not qualify as a capital asset. In such a case, capital gains from its sale would not be taxable.

However, if the land falls within the specified limits and is treated as urban agricultural land, capital gains tax may apply.

2. Previous owner’s holding period matters

For inherited property, the holding period of the previous owner can be relevant when determining the period for which the asset has been held. In the example considered by Nayak, the father had acquired the land at least two years before its eventual sale and all three heirs were Indian tax residents.

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3. Section 54F can provide an exemption

Where the sale of urban agricultural land results in taxable capital gains, an exemption under Section 54F (Section 86 of the Income Tax Act, 2025) may be available, subject to prescribed conditions.

The exemption is linked to investment in a residential house. Each heir can independently make an eligible investment and claim the exemption, subject to meeting the applicable conditions.

4. Existing residential properties can affect eligibility

A taxpayer seeking the Section 54F exemption must meet the prescribed conditions relating to ownership of residential property. The new residential property must also be acquired within the specified period or constructed within the prescribed timeframe.

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5. The exemption has a ₹10 crore limit

The investment value eligible for the Section 54F exemption is subject to a ₹10 crore ceiling, along with other conditions prescribed under the law.

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6. Reinvest in agricultural land under Section 54B

Another possible route is Section 54B (Section 83 of the Income Tax Act, 2025). The sale proceeds can be reinvested in agricultural land, with the reinvestment required within two years of the sale. The new agricultural land must then be retained for three years to continue claiming the exemption.

7. Capital gains bonds are another option

Taxpayers may also claim an exemption under Section 54EC (Section 85 of the Income Tax Act, 2025) to the extent the capital gains are reinvested in specified capital-gains bonds, subject to the applicable conditions.

Nayak also points out that, for determining the indexed cost where applicable, the period for which the property was held by the father can be relevant. The cost of acquisition is generally linked to the previous owner’s acquisition cost, while the prescribed value as on April 1, 2001 may be relevant in applicable cases.

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Before splitting the sale proceeds, each heir should separately assess the capital gain and available exemption. Families should also retain documents relating to inheritance, ownership, acquisition cost, sale consideration and reinvestment, as the timing of reinvestment is crucial for claiming the intended tax benefit.

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