NPS is no longer just about pension: Healthcare and emergency liquidity enter the retirement equation

One of the key developments is NPS Swasthya, which seeks to address healthcare-related financial requirements during retirement. Medical expenses can become a significant financial burden after retirement and may force individuals to dip into savings that were intended to support them over a much longer period.

“NPS Swasthya is an interesting development because it explores how health related financial support can be integrated into the NPS framework,” Khandagale said.

The initiative was initially introduced as a Proof of Concept under PFRDA's Regulatory Sandbox Framework. This allows the ecosystem to test the product, understand subscriber requirements and assess operational features before wider implementation.

The development comes as healthcare costs and longevity become increasingly important considerations in retirement planning. Building a retirement corpus is only one part of financial security. Unexpected medical expenses can potentially erode savings accumulated over several decades.

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Loan-against-NPS could provide emergency liquidity

At the same time, the NPS ecosystem is preparing to address another challenge faced by subscribers: the need for money before retirement without disrupting long-term investments.

An upcoming loan-against-NPS facility will allow subscribers to meet short-term financial needs while keeping the core retirement corpus intact and growing, according to Khandagale.

The combination of healthcare support and access to liquidity points to a broader shift in how retirement planning is being viewed. NPS is increasingly being positioned not just as a vehicle to accumulate money for retirement, but as part of a wider financial ecosystem designed around the different risks and requirements of a longer retirement period.

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From pension corpus to broader retirement ecosystem

This broader approach is also reflected in other developments within NPS. NPS Vatsalya brings retirement savings into the early stages of a person's financial journey, while the Multiple Scheme Framework gives subscribers greater investment choice. The exit framework has also become more flexible.

Khandagale said these developments collectively indicate that retirement planning is increasingly being viewed through a wider lens covering accumulation, investment choice, income needs and healthcare.

For subscribers, this could mark a significant change in the way NPS fits into their financial planning. Instead of being focused solely on building a retirement corpus and generating pension income, the evolving framework is seeking to address healthcare costs and liquidity needs while protecting long-term retirement savings.

The direction is therefore clear: NPS is gradually moving from being simply a pension product to becoming a broader retirement financial ecosystem, with healthcare and emergency liquidity becoming part of the conversation.

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