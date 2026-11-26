What is the Old Pension Scheme?

The Old Pension Scheme is a defined-benefit retirement system under which eligible government employees generally receive a monthly pension equivalent to 50% of their last-drawn basic salary, subject to applicable service rules.

Pensioners also receive periodic dearness relief to compensate for inflation. Unlike contributory pension schemes, employees are not required to contribute a portion of their monthly salary towards their OPS pension.

The pension expenditure is funded directly through government revenues.

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How is OPS different from NPS?

Under the National Pension System (NPS), both government employees and the government contribute towards an employee's retirement corpus. These contributions are invested in market-linked instruments, with retirement benefits depending on accumulated savings, investment performance and annuity rates.

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For employees, restoring OPS could provide greater certainty over post-retirement income while reducing exposure to market volatility and longevity risks.

However, it would also shift the responsibility of financing future pension payments more directly onto the state government.

What could OPS restoration cost Uttar Pradesh?

Unlike NPS, where the government's regular contributions are predetermined, OPS creates long-term pension liabilities that must be financed through future budgets.

As government employees retire, pension expenditure could rise alongside salary revisions, dearness relief adjustments and increasing life expectancy.

The financial implications could become particularly significant given the SP's separate commitment to provide 25 lakh government jobs over five years.

If additional recruits are brought under OPS, the state's future pension obligations could expand substantially, although the full financial impact may emerge only decades later.

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What does it mean for taxpayers?

Higher pension expenditure could reduce the fiscal headroom available for infrastructure, healthcare, education and other developmental programmes unless supported by stronger revenue growth.

The government may eventually need to increase revenue mobilisation, rationalise expenditure or resort to additional borrowing to meet rising commitments.

While OPS offers employees predictable retirement income and protection against market risks, its sustainability depends on the government's ability to finance these obligations over successive decades.