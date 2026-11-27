AI is now emerging as a potential tool to bridge this gap by making personalised learning more accessible at scale.

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AI is making learning more personalised

Traditional digital education platforms generally offered standardised lessons and assessments, often overlooking differences in students' learning abilities. AI-powered adaptive learning systems are changing this approach by analysing student responses, identifying knowledge gaps and adjusting lessons according to individual progress.

The adoption of these technologies is gaining momentum in India. According to Central Square Foundation's Bharat Survey for EdTech 2025, published in February 2026, 35% of children using EdTech platforms use generative AI for learning, with 69% of these users accessing it daily. The survey also found that 51% of teachers using EdTech rely on generative AI for teaching and school-related activities.

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A 2025 randomised controlled trial involving Harvard researchers, published in Scientific Reports, also found that students using a specially designed AI tutor learned significantly more in less time than those participating in an active-learning classroom.

AI is changing content creation and assessments

Generative AI is reducing the time required to prepare educational resources such as question banks, practice exercises, case studies and alternative explanations. It also allows educators to adapt learning materials for different languages and proficiency levels.

The Central Square Foundation survey found that 77% of teachers using generative AI rely on it for lesson preparation and delivery, while 47% use it for assessment creation and grading. Around 60% reported significant time savings, while another 35% experienced some time savings.

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These developments could allow teachers to spend less time on repetitive preparation and more time addressing individual student requirements.

Better productivity does not always mean better learning

Despite its advantages, AI-assisted learning also raises questions about students' independent understanding and knowledge retention.

The OECD Digital Education Outlook 2026 highlights a 31% reduction in lesson and resource planning time among secondary science teachers in England. It also cites evidence of a nine-percentage-point improvement in student pass rates when less-experienced tutors received AI support.

However, an OECD-cited experiment in Türkiye found that students using a standard GPT-4 interface performed 48% better during practice but scored 17% lower in a subsequent assessment after AI assistance was removed.

This highlights the difference between completing assignments with AI assistance and developing independent thinking and problem-solving abilities.

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Teachers will continue to play a central role

AI can support routine assessments, feedback and lesson preparation, but human mentorship, motivation and understanding individual circumstances remain essential.

According to the OECD's 2024 Teaching and Learning International Survey, 37% of teachers had already used generative AI for work-related activities.

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Hamraj Kumar, founder & CEO of Testkart, identifies three priorities for AI-driven education: focusing on measurable learning outcomes, improving accessibility across languages and socioeconomic backgrounds, and ensuring student data protection through responsible governance.

Ultimately, AI's success in education will depend not on how quickly institutions adopt technology, but on whether it helps students learn better.