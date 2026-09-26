Repeated ₹2,000 UPI payments for one purchase? Your bank could flag the pattern: What it means

This raises an obvious question: What if a customer has a ₹6,000 bill and makes three separate ₹2,000 payments?

Under the proposed framework, MDR is assessed at the individual transaction level. Therefore, three separate ₹2,000 transactions would each fall within the threshold, whereas one ₹6,000 eligible transaction would attract 0.4% MDR, or ₹24, at the merchant level.

But consumers should not assume that repeatedly splitting payments is completely risk-free.

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Multiple UPI payments can look unusual

“Currently, there is no official daily cap on such splits under National Payments Corporation of India guidelines,” Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar told Financial Express.

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However, banks continuously monitor transaction patterns as part of their fraud-prevention systems. Multiple identical payments made within a short period to the same merchant could appear unusual and trigger automated security checks.

“This may result in temporary transaction blocks or suspension of UPI services. Additionally, most bank accounts have a standard daily transaction count limit, meaning a consumer could exhaust their allowed daily transfers very quickly,” Shetty said.

That means a customer attempting to split several large purchases into repeated ₹2,000 payments could run into operational restrictions even if the individual transactions themselves fall within the applicable threshold.

Can a merchant refuse split payments?

The current framework does not explicitly prohibit customers from making multiple smaller UPI payments towards a single purchase. But that does not necessarily mean a merchant has to accept them.

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Merchants may require one payment against one invoice for accounting, reconciliation, refund or fraud-control reasons.

Prabhat Ranjan, Senior Director, Nexdigm, said the safer principle is that the commercial transaction should determine the payment arrangement, rather than the MDR threshold determining how the transaction is structured.

In other words, a customer may technically make three ₹2,000 payments, but cannot necessarily insist that a merchant accept a bill that way.

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MDR is not the customer's charge

There is another important point consumers should remember: MDR is a merchant-side cost.

Customers ordinarily should not be asked to pay an additional amount because a merchant incurs MDR. If a merchant demands a separate “UPI MDR” from the customer, the customer can refuse and report the issue through the UPI application or acquiring bank.

For now, the ₹2,000 threshold operates at the individual transaction level. But if repeated payment splitting becomes widespread, the ecosystem could introduce aggregation or anti-circumvention rules in future.

So, while three ₹2,000 payments may technically work for a ₹6,000 bill, repeatedly using the tactic could create a very different problem: your bank's fraud system may notice the pattern before you notice the risk.

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UPI payment splitting: What consumers need to know

Issue What it means for consumers ₹2,000 threshold P2M UPI transactions above ₹2,000 will attract the proposed MDR Splitting a ₹6,000 bill Three separate ₹2,000 payments would each be assessed individually Fraud monitoring Repeated, identical payments to the same merchant in quick succession may trigger automated security checks Temporary block Unusual transaction patterns could potentially result in temporary transaction blocks or suspension of UPI services Daily transaction limits Multiple payments can quickly use up the applicable daily transaction-count limit Merchant's choice A merchant may require a single payment against one invoice for operational or accounting reasons Customer MDR MDR is a merchant-side cost and should not ordinarily be passed on to customers Reporting extra charges Customers can report a merchant seeking to recover MDR through their UPI app or acquiring bank

DO READ: UPI daily limit vs ₹2,000 MDR threshold: What is the difference?