Who must file ITR even if income is below ₹4 lakh? Check these mandatory rules

Many taxpayers assume that if their annual income is below ₹4 lakh or their tax liability works out to zero, filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is optional. However, that is not always the case.

Under the Income-tax Act, ITR filing is determined not only by your taxable income but also by certain prescribed transactions and reporting requirements. This means an individual with a relatively low salary may still be legally required to file a return if specific conditions are met.

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Here's a look at the key situations where ITR filing becomes mandatory even if your income is below ₹4 lakh.

High-value bank deposits

One of the most common triggers relates to bank deposits.

An individual must file an ITR if aggregate deposits in one or more current accounts exceed ₹1 crore during the financial year.

Similarly, if aggregate deposits across one or more savings accounts exceed ₹50 lakh, filing an ITR becomes mandatory, irrespective of whether the person's taxable income falls below the exemption limit.

Foreign travel and electricity bills

Mandatory filing also applies if an individual incurs more than ₹2 lakh on foreign travel for themselves or any other person during the financial year.

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Likewise, taxpayers whose annual electricity expenditure exceeds ₹1 lakh are required to file an ITR, even if they have little or no tax liability.

These reporting requirements are designed to capture high-value financial transactions that may not necessarily be reflected through income alone.

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Business receipts, professional income and TDS

The filing obligation also extends to businesses and professionals based on turnover rather than taxable income.

A business owner must file an ITR if annual turnover or gross receipts exceed ₹60 lakh, while professionals such as doctors, architects, consultants or freelancers are required to file if their gross professional receipts exceed ₹10 lakh.

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Similarly, taxpayers whose aggregate Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) amounts to ₹25,000 or more during the financial year—or ₹50,000 in the case of senior citizens—are also required to file returns.

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Foreign assets trigger mandatory filing

Residents who own foreign assets, are beneficiaries of overseas assets or have signing authority in any foreign bank account must file an ITR.

There is no monetary threshold for this requirement. Even holding shares of a foreign parent company through employee stock options (ESOPs) or having signing authority in an overseas account may trigger mandatory filing.

Section 87A rebate does not exempt you from filing

Many salaried taxpayers whose Form 16 shows nil tax liability after claiming the Section 87A rebate mistakenly believe they can skip filing their ITR.

However, Section 87A is a tax rebate, not an exemption from filing returns. It reduces the final tax payable for eligible resident individuals but does not remove the obligation to file an ITR if any mandatory filing condition under the Income-tax Act applies.

Filing the return is also necessary to claim refunds of excess TDS, maintain an official record of income and preserve the benefit of carrying forward eligible business or capital losses.

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What happens if you skip ITR filing?

Ignoring a mandatory filing requirement can have financial as well as practical consequences.

Under Section 234F, taxpayers who are required to file may have to pay a late filing fee of up to ₹5,000, while those with total income up to ₹5 lakh may have the fee capped at ₹1,000. If tax remains unpaid, interest under Section 234A may also apply until the dues are cleared.

Failure to file an ITR can also delay income tax refunds, prevent taxpayers from carrying forward eligible business or capital losses, and create difficulties while applying for home loans, education loans or visas, where ITR acknowledgements are commonly accepted as proof of income.

The takeaway is simple: don't assume that a low salary or zero tax automatically means you can skip filing your return. Before making that decision, review your bank transactions, TDS details, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS and any foreign assets to ensure you are not covered by the mandatory filing rules.

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