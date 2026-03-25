ITR filing 2026: Income tax filing is set for a major procedural change from April 1, 2026, and salaried taxpayers may notice one important difference in the next financial year — the familiar Form 16 may no longer be issued in its current format. Under the new Income-tax Rules, 2026, the government has proposed replacing Form 16 with a new Form 130, as part of a broader move toward a system-driven and standardised tax reporting framework.

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The upcoming changes are linked to the implementation of the Income-tax Act, 2025, which requires the redesign of return forms, tighter reporting standards, and stronger integration between employer filings, TDS data, and income tax returns (ITR).

Form 16 to be replaced by Form 130

The most significant change for salaried employees is the introduction of Form 130, which will replace Form 16 as the certificate of tax deducted at source (TDS) issued by employers.

Form 130 will be a new TDS certificate issued by employers, replacing Form 16 under the Income-tax Rules, 2026. It will serve the same purpose as Form 16 by providing proof that tax has been deducted from salary or pension income and deposited with the government. The first Form 130 will be issued by June 15, 2027, for Tax Year 2026–27, while Form 16 will still be issued in June 2026 for FY 2025–26.

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Form 130 will contain three parts — Part A with employer and employee details, Part B with payment and TDS details, and Part C with detailed computation of taxable income, deductions, tax payable, and TDS credit.

Like Form 16, the new form will contain salary and tax deduction details, but the structure will be more detailed and fully system-generated. The format will have three parts:

Part A: Employer and employee details, PAN, TAN, and TDS information

Part B: Salary summary, exemptions, deductions, and tax calculation

Part C: Detailed computation of total income, tax payable, relief, and TDS/TCS adjustments

All about Form 130

The new form will also cover a wider category of taxpayers, including

Salaried employees

Pensioners

Specified senior citizens receiving interest income

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This change aims to ensure that the data reported by the employer, the TRACES portal, and the taxpayer’s ITR remain consistent.

Form 130 will be system-generated

Under the new rules, Form 130 cannot be issued manually by employers. It must be generated through the TRACES portal, and only after the employer’s quarterly TDS statements have been filed and processed.

This means the availability of the certificate will depend on timely TDS filing by the employer. If there are errors in TDS returns, it may delay the issue of Form 130 and could affect the taxpayer’s ability to file ITR smoothly.

Key changes in issuance:

Download only from TRACES

Linked to processed TDS returns

No manual generation allowed

Fully system-validated data

New ITR forms will require more detailed reporting

Redesigned ITR forms

Along with Form 130, the Income-tax Rules, 2026 will introduce redesigned ITR forms aligned with the new tax law. These forms will require more structured disclosures, including:

Clear classification of short-term and long-term capital gains

Detailed reporting of deductions and exemptions

Additional asset disclosures in complex cases

Defined rules for valuation and holding period of assets

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For salaried individuals with simple income, pre-filled returns may become easier. However, investors, high-income taxpayers, and NRIs may see more data-heavy forms.

Filing to become more automated

The government is moving toward a fully integrated tax reporting system, where ITR forms will be pre-filled using TDS, AIS, and employer filings. This could lead to:

Faster refunds when data matches

Automatic mismatch detection

Fewer manual corrections

Higher compliance checks

What taxpayers should prepare for

From FY 2026-27 onward, taxpayers should expect:

Form 16 replaced by Form 130

More detailed ITR forms

Greater reliance on system-generated data

Less scope for manual corrections

The new framework is not about higher taxes, but about greater transparency, standardisation, and accuracy — making it more important than ever to ensure that salary details, deductions, and investments are correctly reported.