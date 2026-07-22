Senior living goes mainstream: Why Haryana's retirement housing policy matters for India's ageing population

The Haryana government's decision to revise its Retirement Housing Policy marks more than just a change in real estate regulations. By allowing retirement housing projects to utilise an additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of up to 3.0 through Transferable Development Rights (TDR), the state has acknowledged a growing reality—India's ageing population is creating demand for a new generation of organised senior living communities.

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Approved by the state cabinet, the revised policy increases the permissible FAR from 2.25 to 3.0 for eligible retirement housing colonies, aligning the framework with Haryana's TDR Policy, 2021. While the enhanced FAR will be available only to projects meeting specified approach norms, the move is expected to significantly improve project viability and encourage more organised developers to enter the sector.

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The policy comes at a time when India's demographic profile is undergoing a structural shift. Improvements in healthcare and living standards have increased life expectancy, while urbanisation, migration and the rise of nuclear families have altered traditional caregiving arrangements. More retirees are seeking homes that offer security, healthcare access, community engagement and independent living rather than relying solely on family support.

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What experts say

Industry experts believe these changing social and demographic trends are steadily transforming senior living from a niche offering into a mainstream residential category. Organised retirement communities are increasingly being designed around active lifestyles, with healthcare facilities, wellness centres, recreational spaces, dining services and social infrastructure becoming integral parts of such developments.

The higher FAR is expected to play a crucial role in supporting this transition. By allowing developers to build a larger built-up area on the same land parcel, the revised norms improve land utilisation and project economics. This enables developers to accommodate the specialised facilities that retirement communities require without proportionately increasing land acquisition costs, while also making projects more attractive to institutional investors and organised developers.

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Commenting on the policy's significance, Rishabh Periwal, Senior Vice President, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd, said, "Gurugram's luxury senior living market is defining retirement from a phase of compromise into a premium lifestyle choice. Driven by shifting demographics and affluent NRIs and HNIs seeking global standards for their parents, the demand for spaces blending high-end hospitality with premium healthcare has skyrocketed. Gurugram, through its various facilities, is positioned to lead this asset class, given its high-income demographic, world-class infrastructure, and futuristic policies, such as the Haryana government's FAR increasing to 3.0. By allowing developers the spatial freedom to integrate advanced medical facilities with recreational hubs, we aren't just constructing senior housing, but pioneering a dignified, secure, and deeply enriching ecosystem for India's silver generation."

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The revised policy is also expected to strengthen Gurugram's position as one of India's emerging senior living markets. Several organised developers, including Pioneer Urban, Max Estate, Ashiana Housing and Antara, already have a presence in the segment through different development models. The proposed entry of DLF, which has announced plans for a dedicated senior living project with an estimated development value of around ₹2,000 crore, further reflects growing confidence in the sector's long-term potential.

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For homebuyers, the policy could translate into a wider choice of professionally managed retirement communities over the coming years. Increased participation by organised developers may also improve service standards and expand the availability of housing options that cater to independent, active ageing rather than only assisted care.

As India's elderly population continues to grow, policy interventions that improve project viability while encouraging organised development are likely to play an increasingly important role in bridging the gap between rising demand and quality supply. Haryana's latest move could therefore serve as a model for other states seeking to build retirement housing infrastructure that supports the aspirations of the country's rapidly expanding silver generation.

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