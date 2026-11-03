Deepinder Goyal bought a DLF The Camellias flat for ₹52 crore in 2022, it's now worth ₹140 crore

The conveyance deed was registered in March 2025, and Goyal paid ₹3.66 crore in stamp duty, the report said.

Property brokers estimate that an apartment of comparable size in The Camellias would now command over ₹140 crore, up from Goyal’s original purchase price of ₹52.3 crore.

That implies an increase of roughly ₹88 crore—or nearly 168%—over the reported acquisition cost. The valuation reflects the sharp rise in demand and pricing across Gurugram’s premium residential market, particularly for large, branded developments on Golf Course Road.

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Inside the Apartment

The residence offers panoramic views of the adjoining golf course and is part of a development known for high-end amenities and a roster of prominent residents.

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The 10,813-square-foot unit is among the largest residences in DLF The Camellias and is designed as a full-floor-style luxury apartment. Its interiors include expansive living and dining areas, multiple bedrooms, high ceilings, and large windows that maximise natural light and golf-course views.

The Camellias is located in DLF Phase 5 on Golf Course Road, a corridor that has become synonymous with

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Part of a Larger Portfolio

The Camellias apartment is not Goyal’s only reported real estate holding. According to property registration documents accessed by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix, Goyal acquired two adjoining land parcels in Dera Mandi village, in Delhi’s Mehrauli tehsil near Chhatarpur, for a combined ₹79 crore. The transactions total roughly five acres and involved stamp duty payments of ₹5.24 crore.

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The first parcel, measuring 2.5 acres, was purchased from Luxalon Building Pvt Ltd for ₹29 crore in March 2023, with ₹1.74 crore paid as stamp duty. The second, a 2.53-acre plot, was acquired from Ravi Kapur for ₹50 crore in September 2023, attracting ₹3.50 crore in stamp duty.