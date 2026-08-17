New expansion push: Ghaziabad devlopment body sets focus on Harnandipuram layout and Aerocity land

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Topping the agenda is the official layout and detailed project report (DPR) for the Harnandipuram township, with a definitive ruling expected shortly. Simultaneously, the board will review the detailed project report for Aerocity to clear the path for its next phase.

Both blueprints represent core elements in the authority’s broader strategy to expand city limits and establish modern residential hubs across the district.

Envisioned as a massive city-sized hub, Haranandipuram Township spans roughly 521 hectares, backed by an initial allocation of ₹2,384 crore from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Its footprint will draw land from eight surrounding villages — Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhanera Khurd, Nagla Firoz, Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij, and Morta.

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Situated directly behind Raj Nagar Extension, the project is accelerating its land acquisition phase to lay the groundwork for a major residential epicenter.

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Alongside the Harnandipuram master plan, the board is set to evaluate proposals for acquiring land dedicated to Aerocity, alongside key infrastructure decisions concerning Bandha Road. These items are being bundled together to advance a unified development strategy.

Emphasising the impact of the upcoming decisions, GDA Secretary Vivek Kumar Mishra stated that once these proposals secure board approval, connectivity and planned growth across the city’s peripheral zones will gain significant momentum.