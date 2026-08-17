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New expansion push: Ghaziabad devlopment body sets focus on Harnandipuram layout and Aerocity land

New expansion push: Ghaziabad devlopment body sets focus on Harnandipuram layout and Aerocity land

The Ghaziabad Development Authority board is set to examine proposals on Harnandipuram, Aerocity and Bandha Road. The decisions are expected to shape the next phase of the city's expansion and new township plans.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 1:11 PM IST
New expansion push: Ghaziabad devlopment body sets focus on Harnandipuram layout and Aerocity landA decision on the Harnandipuram layout and the Aerocity DPR is expected soon.

The Ghaziabad Development Authority is convening a crucial board meeting to deliberate on a series of foundational proposals that will drive the city’s outward growth and pave the way for major new township projects.

Seen as a pivotal moment for Ghaziabad’s urban roadmap, the gathering comes as officials finalize plans to lay multiple key agenda items before the board. Two ambitious projects — Harnandipuram and Aerocity — are expected to dominate discussions throughout the session.

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READ ALSO: Gurugram still rules NCR real estate, but Ghaziabad's housing boom is turning heads

Topping the agenda is the official layout and detailed project report (DPR) for the Harnandipuram township, with a definitive ruling expected shortly. Simultaneously, the board will review the detailed project report for Aerocity to clear the path for its next phase.

Both blueprints represent core elements in the authority’s broader strategy to expand city limits and establish modern residential hubs across the district.

Envisioned as a massive city-sized hub, Haranandipuram Township spans roughly 521 hectares, backed by an initial allocation of ₹2,384 crore from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Its footprint will draw land from eight surrounding villages — Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhanera Khurd, Nagla Firoz, Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij, and Morta.

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Situated directly behind Raj Nagar Extension, the project is accelerating its land acquisition phase to lay the groundwork for a major residential epicenter.

READ ALSO: Good news for Delhi residents! Big development push as DDA clears plans on housing, metro and land use

Alongside the Harnandipuram master plan, the board is set to evaluate proposals for acquiring land dedicated to Aerocity, alongside key infrastructure decisions concerning Bandha Road. These items are being bundled together to advance a unified development strategy.

Emphasising the impact of the upcoming decisions, GDA Secretary Vivek Kumar Mishra stated that once these proposals secure board approval, connectivity and planned growth across the city’s peripheral zones will gain significant momentum.

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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