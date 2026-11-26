“Where an application for cancellation of registration is filed under sub-rule (1), and the returns referred to in sub-rule (2) and sub-rule (3) have been furnished within the time specified therein, and tax, interest, fee, penalty or any other amount liable to be paid has been paid, the registration shall be cancelled electronically by the common portal with effect from the date from which the cancellation of registration is sought, and the same shall be communicated electronically to the said person in FORM GST REG-38,” it said.

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The notification, called the Central GST (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, has, however, clarified that the application will be forwarded to the officer for examination if returns or statements have not been filed or the tax has not been paid.

The move follows a recommendation by the GST Council at its meeting on October 8 to simplify the cancellation process. “These measures will simplify and expedite the process of cancellation of registration, reduce officer interface and bring more transparency to the cancellation process,” an official statement had said at the time.

The CBIC also issued a notification on cancellation of GST registration on two grounds. These include cases where the business “does not conduct any business from the declared place of business” or “issues invoice or bill without supply of goods or services or both in violation of the provisions of the Act, or the rules made thereunder”.

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The move is seen as providing safeguards against fraudulent activities such as fake registrations, fake invoice generation and wrongful input tax credit claims.

Experts noted that these were pre-existing grounds that had been omitted.