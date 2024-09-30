'Dogs, frogs, monkeys and more': Before any human, these animals were sent to space by NASA and Roscosmos

Animal Spaceflight History: Pioneers in Space

Before human spaceflight, scientists were concerned about the effects of prolonged weightlessness on living organisms. To address these concerns, American and Russian researchers conducted various tests using animals, mainly monkeys, chimpanzees, and dogs, to gather data on the feasibility of human space travel.

Early American Experiments

- Albert I: On June 11, 1948, Albert I, a rhesus monkey, became the first primate launched into space aboard a V-2 rocket from White Sands, New Mexico. Unfortunately, the mission had minimal documentation and lack of fanfare.



- Albert II: Launched on June 14, 1949, Albert II reached an altitude of 83 miles but died upon impact.

- Subsequent Flights: A series of V-2 flights followed, including Albert IV, who survived the flight but died upon impact. Other animals, including a mouse on August 31, 1950, also perished during missions.

- Yorick: On September 20, 1951, Yorick and 11 mice were successfully recovered after an Aerobee missile flight, marking a significant achievement as the first monkey to survive a space flight.

- Patricia and Mike: On May 22, 1952, these Philippine monkeys became the first primates to reach high altitudes (36 miles) in a successful flight that safely returned them.

Soviet Space Animal Missions

The Soviet Union closely monitored American efforts and initiated its own animal space missions:

- Dezik and Tsygan: Launched on August 15, 1951, these two dogs became the first canine suborbital astronauts, successfully retrieved after their mission.

- Laika: On November 3, 1957, Laika, a stray dog, was sent aboard Sputnik 2. Tragically, Laika died a few hours into the flight, marking a significant, albeit heartbreaking, milestone in space exploration.

- Belka and Strelka: Launched on August 19, 1960, they became the first animals to survive an orbital flight, and Strelka later had a litter of puppies, one of which was gifted to President Kennedy.

American Advancements

- Ham: On January 31, 1961, Ham became the first chimpanzee in space aboard the Mercury Redstone rocket. He completed a successful suborbital flight and returned safely.

- Enos: On November 29, 1961, Enos became the first chimp to orbit the Earth. His mission concluded after two orbits due to technical issues but demonstrated the viability of human orbital flights.

Later Developments

As space exploration progressed, animals continued to play vital roles:

- Biosatellite Program: From 1966 to 1969, several missions launched biological specimens to study the effects of spaceflight on living organisms, including frogs, insects, and a monkey named Bonnie.

- Bion Missions: Beginning in 1973, the Soviet Union launched a series of Bion missions, carrying various animals such as tortoises and rats, to investigate biological responses to space environments.

Legacy of Animal Astronauts

Animal astronauts laid the groundwork for human spaceflight, providing critical data on the physiological effects of space travel. Their sacrifices and contributions are remembered as pivotal moments in the history of space exploration, paving the way for future missions and the eventual journey of humans beyond Earth.