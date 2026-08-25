WATCH: Humanoid robot steals the show at Ujjain sandwich shop opening, video goes viral

The inauguration blended age-old customs with cutting-edge technology. The robot, adorned with orange scarves and a tilak, joined the puja ceremony before the ribbon-cutting, standing on a red carpet as onlookers recorded the unusual sight.

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Supplied by Indore-based Bidyut Innovation, the humanoid unit—identified as a Unitree model used for demonstrations and promotions—interacted with guests, waved to the crowd, and even arrived flanked by security personnel, adding to the spectacle.

Dance Performance Goes Viral

The highlight was the robot’s choreographed dance routine, performed to music as spectators cheered and filmed on their phones. Videos shared on X by photographer NiLAY (@NilayPhotos) quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views, drawing reactions ranging from laughter to awe.

Inauguration of sandwich shop, Ujjain Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/D5658yA30s — NiLAY 📸 (@NilayPhotos) August 23, 2026

Social Media Reactions: Amusement and Concern

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Online responses were mixed. Some users joked that robots might soon replace waiters and cooks, raising concerns about job displacement as automation advances. Others were entertained, with one commenter joking that the robot danced better than many humans.

A few observers contrasted the theatrical Ujjain appearance with more sophisticated humanoid demonstrations seen in China, underscoring differing perceptions of India’s robotics trajectory.

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Bigger Picture: ‘Desi’ Robotics

The event reflects a broader trend of Indian startups “desi-fying” humanoid robots by integrating them into cultural celebrations, from Onam festivities to shop inaugurations, signaling a unique localization of AI and robotics.

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As the sandwich shop settles into business, its opening ceremony remains a talking point—proof that in today’s India, tradition and technology can share the stage, even if the chief guest is made of metal.