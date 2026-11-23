Sarah said she started creating content a little over 18 months ago. At the time, she was unsure whether people would be interested in watching her life as a single mother and a nurse living at home.

Sarah Ann currently has 82.7k followers on Instagram. She signed her first brand deal in May and continued receiving collaborations over the following months, although the number of deals varied.

“From May to November, within those seven months, I've been able to sign $187,785 (approximately Rs 1.75 crore),” she said.

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However, the $1.75 crore was not the amount Sarah took home. She said she worked with an agency that pitched her to brands and negotiated deals on her behalf, taking a percentage of her earnings.

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She also set aside between 25 and 35 per cent of her income for taxes. After accounting for the agency's commission and taxes, she said she was left with approximately $88,071 (approximately Rs 82.27 lakh).

Earnings surpassed her nursing salary

Sarah said her earnings from seven months of content creation had exceeded her annual salary as a nurse.

That became one of the reasons she decided to leave her 9-to-5 job. She said she wanted to dedicate more time to creating content and spending time with her family.

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Sarah said she shared her earnings to encourage people who may doubt their own potential or feel that opportunities like these are out of reach.

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“I can never find the words to thank you enough because you guys have entirely changed my life,” she said.

Sarah also encouraged people who want to enter content creation to take the first step.

“If content is something you want to do, I hope this encourages you to start because you have nothing to lose but everything to gain,” she added.