The findings suggest that Africa could become an increasingly attractive option for Indian travellers, although easier entry does not necessarily translate into cheaper holidays.

Why is Africa becoming more accessible?

Several African countries have simplified entry requirements to encourage international tourism and strengthen economic ties.

Mauritius remains a popular choice among Indian holidaymakers, offering visa-free short stays subject to entry conditions. Its beaches, luxury resorts and established tourism infrastructure make it particularly attractive for families and honeymooners.

Rwanda has also expanded access for international visitors. Its visa-on-arrival arrangements and tourism offerings, including wildlife experiences and gorilla trekking, provide alternatives to conventional holiday destinations.

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Other African countries offer electronic visas or simplified entry procedures, reducing the need for lengthy paperwork and embassy appointments.

However, visa-free access, visa-on-arrival and e-visas are distinct categories, and travellers should verify individual country requirements before booking.

Can Africa compete with Southeast Asia?

Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam have traditionally attracted Indian tourists because of relatively affordable flights, established air connectivity and competitive accommodation prices.

Africa offers different experiences, including wildlife safaris, island holidays, cultural tourism and nature-based travel.

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Destinations such as Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa and Mauritius could appeal to travellers seeking experiences beyond shopping and beach holidays.

However, not all these destinations offer visa-free entry, and some require electronic visas or other advance authorisations.

What about airfares and travel expenses?

Travel costs remain a major consideration.

While Mauritius benefits from direct connectivity with India, reaching several other African destinations may require connecting flights, increasing journey times and expenses.

Safari packages, national park fees and guided excursions can also make certain African holidays considerably more expensive than typical Southeast Asian trips.

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Accommodation costs vary significantly, with budget hotels available alongside premium wildlife lodges and luxury resorts.

Travellers should compare total holiday expenses, including airfare, accommodation, insurance, local transport and activities, rather than focusing exclusively on visa convenience.

Could Africa become India's next tourism hotspot?

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Africa's growing accessibility presents opportunities for airlines, travel operators and hospitality businesses targeting Indian tourists.

However, stronger flight connectivity, competitive holiday packages and greater destination awareness will be important for sustained growth.

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