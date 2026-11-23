DSP noted that India increased the effective import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15% on May 13, 2026.

The nine-percentage-point increase raised domestic landed costs by approximately 8.5%, assuming international prices and exchange rates remained unchanged.

Import duties form part of the cost of bringing precious metals into India. Higher duties increase domestic acquisition costs, while lower duties can reduce prices by making imported bullion cheaper.

This means Indian investors may experience price movements different from those in international markets.

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Why could gold and silver ETF NAVs fall?

Gold and silver ETFs invest primarily in physical precious metals and aim to track domestic bullion prices, subject to expenses and tracking differences.

If the government reduces import duties, domestic bullion prices could decline even without a corresponding fall in international prices.

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For example, if the effective duty were reduced from 15% to 6%, the duty-related component of landed costs would decline by approximately 7.8%, assuming other factors remained unchanged.

The actual impact on ETF NAVs would depend on market prices, currency movements, premiums and other costs.

Consequently, investors holding gold or silver ETFs could see temporary valuation losses following a duty reduction.

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Why does DSP see an opportunity?

Interestingly, DSP views a potential import duty reduction as both a risk to existing investments and an opportunity to accumulate precious metals at lower prices.

“Any reduction or removal of this duty could lower domestic Gold and Silver prices, including the NAVs of ETFs holding these metals,” the fund stated.

It added that lower prices could create attractive entry points for fresh purchases.

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DSP has already initiated a systematic accumulation strategy, planning incremental purchases as international gold and silver prices decline.

The fund's valuation framework estimates gold and silver were trading at discounts of approximately 15.3% and 28.4%, respectively, to its theoretical fair values as of November 18.

What should ETF investors consider?

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For retail investors, the key takeaway is that domestic gold and silver ETF returns depend on more than global commodity prices.

Import duties, rupee-dollar movements and domestic market conditions can influence valuations.

While a duty reduction could temporarily affect existing holdings, investors considering fresh purchases may benefit from lower entry prices.

However, DSP's report does not predict an imminent duty cut. Its observations highlight a potential policy risk rather than an announced government decision.

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