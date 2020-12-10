2020 Isuzu D-Max scores 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash test; India launch soon

The 2020 Isuzu D-max pick-up truck bagged a full 5-star rating in the latest round of crash tests conducted by European NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme).

The independent crash-test safety body, which assesses the safety of new cars, tested the lifestyle pick-up truck from the Japanese brand at 64 kmph and gave it a total of 32.2 points for adult occupant protection (parameter), which is 84% in evaluation.

Isuzu D-max scored an even higher rating of 42.2 points or 86% protection in child occupant safety and was rated at 37.6 points or 69% in pedestrian safety category. NCAP awarded it 13.4 points, 83% in evaluation for safety assist. The score led to a 5-star rating for Isuzu D-Max.

The pick-up truck's 2020 model was revealed in late 2019 and went on sale internationally earlier this year. While the commercial derivative of the vehicle's 2020 model went on sale in India earlier this year, its passenger vehicle derivative is likely to be launched in the country soon branded with the suffix V-Cross in its BS6 updated form.

Although Isuzu D-max had already passed the Australian NCAP crash test, this is the second test to substantiate its capabilities for the European market.

Besides the pick-up truck, European NCAP conducted safety tests on as many as five cars, including the new Land Rover Defender, with all of them securing a full 5-star rating. Other models, namely Hyundai Grand i10 bagged an average 3-star rating.

Isuzu D-Max Specs

Isuzu D-Max is powered by a 1.9-litre four-cylinder inter-cooled turbo diesel unit which produces 148 bhp at 3600rpm as well as a peak torque of 350 Nm at 1800rpm. The pick-up truck comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and weighs 2,030 kg.