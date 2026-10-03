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Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Sharath Urs becomes first Indian woman golfer to win gold

Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Sharath Urs becomes first Indian woman golfer to win gold

Pranavi Urs won the women's golf gold at the Asian Games after a tense final round. The victory made her the first Indian woman to claim the title and lifted India to team silver.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Sharath Urs becomes first Indian woman golfer to win goldPranavi’s individual gold and India’s team silver marked a memorable finish for Indian women’s golf at the Asian Games, with her final-round recovery proving decisive in a landmark result.
SUMMARY
  • She finished 15-under 265 after an even-par 70 in the final round
  • A triple bogey on the third briefly erased her overnight lead
  • Pranavi responded with three birdies to steady herself and stay ahead

Pranavi Sharath Urs created history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games gold medal, holding her nerve in the final round to finish one stroke clear of her nearest challengers. Her victory also helped India clinch the silver medal in the women’s team event.

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The Mysore golfer finished the tournament at 15-under-par 265 after carding an even-par 70 in the final round. India’s women’s team, made up of Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, ended with a score of 14-under 546 to take silver, while China won gold at 22-under 538.

Historic gold for Pranavi Urs

Pranavi became the first ever Indian woman to win a gold medal in golf at the Asian Games. She overcame a late challenge in the final round after a triple bogey on the third hole wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead. She recovered quickly, however, with three birdies to steady her round and remain in contention for the top spot.

With her final round of 70, Pranavi signed off with a four-day total of 15-under 265, finishing a stroke ahead of the field. Her medal was also India’s first Asian Games golf gold since Shiv Kapur won the men’s individual title in 2002.

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India women clinch team silver

Pranavi’s score also played a key role in India’s team silver effort. Aditi Ashok shot 67 in the final round, while Diksha Dagar returned a 77. With the two best scores counting towards the team standings, India finished at 14-under 546. China took the team gold with 22-under 538, while the Indian trio returned home with silver.

Who is Pranavi Urs?

Born in Bangalore in 1998, Pranavi began playing golf at the age of five and went on to emerge as one of India’s most promising golfers. In 2015, she became the first Indian to win the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship, and she turned professional in 2016.

Pranavi’s individual gold and India’s team silver marked a memorable finish for Indian women’s golf at the Asian Games, with her final-round recovery proving decisive in a landmark result.

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Published on: Oct 3, 2026 11:15 AM IST
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