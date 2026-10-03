Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Sharath Urs becomes first Indian woman golfer to win gold

Historic gold for Pranavi Urs

Pranavi became the first ever Indian woman to win a gold medal in golf at the Asian Games. She overcame a late challenge in the final round after a triple bogey on the third hole wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead. She recovered quickly, however, with three birdies to steady her round and remain in contention for the top spot.

With her final round of 70, Pranavi signed off with a four-day total of 15-under 265, finishing a stroke ahead of the field. Her medal was also India’s first Asian Games golf gold since Shiv Kapur won the men’s individual title in 2002.

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India women clinch team silver

Pranavi’s score also played a key role in India’s team silver effort. Aditi Ashok shot 67 in the final round, while Diksha Dagar returned a 77. With the two best scores counting towards the team standings, India finished at 14-under 546. China took the team gold with 22-under 538, while the Indian trio returned home with silver.

Who is Pranavi Urs?

Born in Bangalore in 1998, Pranavi began playing golf at the age of five and went on to emerge as one of India’s most promising golfers. In 2015, she became the first Indian to win the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship, and she turned professional in 2016.

Pranavi’s individual gold and India’s team silver marked a memorable finish for Indian women’s golf at the Asian Games, with her final-round recovery proving decisive in a landmark result.